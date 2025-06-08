JUNE 8 — In today’s fast-moving world, a strange new term is now making waves: “trustless society”. At first glance, it sounds like a dystopian nightmare which refers to a world where no one trusts anyone. But the truth is more complicated and, in some ways, already a part of our lives.

A trustless society doesn’t mean people are more dishonest. In fact, it means we are beginning to depend on systems and technology that don’t require trust at all. Instead of trusting each other, we trust machines, apps, and coded rules to keep everything fair and square.

Trustless doesn’t mean untrustworthy

In traditional societies, trust is a key part of peoples’ lives. We trust our neighbours, our teachers, and our communities. Trust makes us feel safe, belong and connected. But as the world becomes more digitalised and automated, many of our interactions no longer depend on trust between people. We depend so much on machines and computers. And that’s where trustless systems come in.

These systems are designed so that transactions and interactions can happen without personal trust. They rely on clear rules, automatic processes, and transparent data. You don’t have to worry whether the other person is honest because the system will take care of everything. It sounds great and convincing right?

And believe it or not, we’re already surrounded by trustless systems. Here are just a few examples:

Online shopping: We don’t personally know the sellers, but we rely on platforms like Shopee or Lazada, backed by secure payment systems, buyer protection policies, and customer reviews.

Ride-hailing apps: You don’t know your driver, and they don’t know you — but both parties trust the app (like Grab) to handle the process fairly and safely.

Cryptocurrency & blockchain: Bitcoin and other digital currencies are based on blockchain technology. This system records every transaction in a public ledger, making it nearly impossible to cheat or change the data.

All of these examples remove the need for personal trust and replace it with system reliability.

In Malaysia, we’re also seeing signs of a shift toward a trustless society, especially with the rise of cashless payments, e-wallets and digital public services. — Picture by Hari Anggara

The good and the bad

There are some major benefits to this new way of doing things:

Less room for corruption: Automated systems follow rules strictly. They don’t play favourites or accept bribes.

Faster processes: Trustless systems remove delays caused by paperwork, middlemen, or negotiations.

Global reach: You can do business with someone across the world without ever meeting them because the system handles everything.

This kind of efficiency has huge value in a fast-paced, global economy. But as we rely more on trustless systems, there’s a danger of losing something important: human connection.

In a fully trustless society, people become more like users than neighbours. Instead of building relationships, we build profiles. Instead of offering a handshake, we scan a QR code. Everything becomes about the transaction not the trust behind it.

And while machines and computers may be fair and fast, they can’t be understanding or forgiving. A system can’t show empathy if you miss a payment. It can’t recognise good intentions when a mistake happens. It follows rules, nothing more.

In some cases, this can lead to cold and rigid outcomes, especially for people in difficult situations.

Malaysia’s cashless and digital governance

In Malaysia, we’re also seeing signs of a shift toward a trustless society, especially with the rise of cashless payments, e-wallets, and digital public services.

For example, apps like Touch ‘n Go eWallet, GrabPay, and Boost have made it easy for people to buy groceries, pay bills, ride public transport, and even donate to charity, without carrying a single ringgit in their pockets. You don’t need to trust the hawker stall uncle or the parking attendant you just scan the QR code, and the system handles the rest.

Similarly, the MySejahtera app during the Covid-19 pandemic was a clear example of digital governance. It allowed the government to trace contacts, manage vaccine appointments, and monitor health status through automation, minimising the need for face-to-face checks or personal trust in reporting.

Even JPJ’s MySikap system and KWSP’s i-Akaun now allow Malaysians to manage road tax, EPF contributions, and withdrawals online, reducing human involvement and relying instead on automated rules and systems.

These tools increase efficiency and transparency, but they also raise questions about privacy, data security, and whether we are trading away human interaction for convenience. It’s a powerful reminder that while technology helps us do more, it shouldn’t replace the values that hold our society together.

Let’s be clear: there’s nothing inherently wrong with using systems that help us avoid fraud, speed things up, or simplify life. But we must also ask: At what cost?

If we depend too much on systems, we may lose the skills and values that come from personal trust: patience, forgiveness, loyalty, and kindness. These are things that no app or algorithm can replace. For example, a community that helps each other during hard times isn’t built by rules, it’s built by people who care and trust one another.

The way forward for us

The key isn’t to reject technology or trustless systems but to balance them with the human side of society. We can use trustless systems for what they do best: securing transactions, protecting data, enforcing fairness. But we should also invest in relationships, build strong communities, and teach values like honesty and empathy.

A world run by code may be efficient, but a world run by compassion is what truly makes life worth living. As we move toward a more digital future, the idea of a trustless society will continue to grow. But we shouldn’t let technology replace the human heart of our communities. After all, no system, no matter how smart can hug a child, help a friend, or offer a second chance.

Let’s build a future where trustless systems support us but where real trust still brings us together.

* Prof. Dr. Noor Ismawati Jaafar is a Professor in Information Systems at the Department of Decision Science, Faculty of Business and Economics, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.