APRIL 26 — Try writing in cursive the word “bail”. If you don’t dot the third letter in the word, it can be read as “ball”.

Now try writing in cursive as well, the word “bait”. If you don’t cross the fourth letter, the word becomes “bail”.

That was how my English teacher explained why I must dot my i’s and cross my t’s.

Dot the i’s and cross the t’s is actually an English idiom which means to pay a great deal of attention to the details of something, especially when you are trying to complete a task. https://dictionary.cambridge.org/dictionary/english/dot-the-i-s-and-cross-the-t-s

It is a phrase to remind you that if you are nearing completing a task, make sure all the details, even the minor ones, are taken care of.

It is much like one would make sure that the dot is on the “i” so that the word is “bail” and not “ball”, and the line (-) is on the “t”so that the word is “bait” and not “bail”.

It is a way of emphasising the importance of being thorough and precise.

If you are thorough and precise — dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s — you can be sure of presenting the Jalur Gemilang correctly.

