APRIL 15 — Once again, vibrant banners adorn the streets of Brickfields, wishing the Tamil community a joyful New Year. They’re bright, warm, and full of cultural symbolism — a gesture many appreciate.

But beneath those cheerful greetings lies a troubling contrast.

Across this historic neighborhood, garbage lines the roadsides. Bins overflow. Plastic bags lie split open on the pavement. Waste spills into the streets, creating hazards for pedestrians and residents alike. Even the designated rubbish containers, placed with good intent, often go unemptied or are misused.

It’s a situation that speaks not just to sanitation — but to dignity.

Rubbish piles seen scattered across Brickfields during the Tamil New Year period. — Picture courtesy of Che Ran

Brickfields holds a special place in Malaysia’s multicultural landscape. As one of Kuala Lumpur’s oldest and most vibrant neighborhoods, it stands as a living testimony to the contributions of Malaysian Indians across generations — in infrastructure, industry, culture, and beyond.

That legacy deserves care, not neglect.

It’s important to acknowledge that this is not a matter of blame.

Residents, like most Malaysians, want clean, safe neighborhoods.

But without consistent support — timely waste collection, clear enforcement, and sustained civic upkeep — even the most responsible communities can feel overwhelmed.

What’s concerning is not simply the presence of litter, but the absence of systems that prevent it.

Cleanliness is not a luxury, it’s a right. — Picture courtesy of Che Ran

To be clear: this is not about race, nor privilege. It is about ensuring that every Malaysian — regardless of background or postal code — experiences the same standard of public service and civic respect.

Cleanliness is not a luxury, it’s a right. And in a nation that prides itself on unity and shared heritage, public care should reflect that unity — from the polished avenues of upscale neighborhoods to the cultural corridors of Brickfields.

Let’s move beyond seasonal displays and work together — government, community, and civil society — to ensure that places like Brickfields are not just celebrated in words, but respected in action.

Because heritage should be honoured not just with banners, but with bins that are emptied, streets that are cleaned, and systems that work.

That’s not asking for more — it’s asking for fairness.

And it’s asking, respectfully, for what all Malaysians deserve: a clean, dignified place to call home.

