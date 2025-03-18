MARCH 18 — As a retailer grappling with the upcoming tobacco display ban, I, like many others in the industry, am deeply concerned about the uncertainty surrounding its implementation.

Convenience stores and small mom-and-pop outlets, already struggling with tight margins, now face the daunting challenge of complying with new regulations — without clear guidance or financial support from the government.

At present, retailers are in the dark about the specifics. Who will bear the cost of modifications — retailers themselves, tobacco manufacturers, or a shared responsibility?

Many small stores, with limited space and resources, find it especially difficult to invest in compliant display solutions such as automated dispensers or overhead gantries.

Proposed solutions vary, from high-tech automated systems that dispense products electronically to simpler shuttered cabinets. Some digital display systems even offer advertising space, potentially opening up new revenue streams.

However, without clear direction from policymakers or financial incentives, retailers are hesitant to commit to costly upgrades.

Adding to the dilemma is the likely decline in tobacco sales once the ban takes effect, making it even harder for retailers to justify expensive retrofits. With no concrete funding framework in place, many are left wondering how to balance compliance costs against potential revenue losses.

While there are innovative solutions on the market, the uncertainty surrounding funding and implementation makes it impossible for small retailers to plan effectively. Instead of imposing a costly and convoluted display ban, the Ministry of Health could focus on the real issue — youth access to tobacco and vaping products — by enforcing stricter penalties on underage smokers.

The effectiveness of this initiative will hinge on well-defined, supportive government policies that balance regulatory compliance with the financial challenges faced by small businesses.