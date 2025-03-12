MARCH 12 — As Ramadan arrives, Muslim working mothers face the challenge of juggling professional responsibilities, family obligations, and spiritual commitments. This discussion is particularly relevant as we celebrate International Women’s Day, honouring the contributions of women while advocating for greater work flexibility and inclusivity. But as I sat in a slow-moving traffic on my way to work, a question crossed my mind: should working mothers strive for a clear work-life balance, or is work-life integration the more practical approach especially during this sacred month?

Keeping boundaries clear

For many, work-life balance means drawing firm lines between professional and personal life. Working mothers attempt to dedicate quality time to family, faith, and self-care without letting work demands encroach on their personal time.

During Ramadan, this approach could involve requesting adjusted working hours, taking strategic breaks for prayer and rest, and minimising work-related stress and demands to conserve energy while fasting. In Malaysia, many companies, especially government offices and family-friendly organisations, offer shorter working hours during Ramadan. However, in industries where rigid schedules, such as healthcare and retail, achieving true balance remains a challenge.

A study on Malaysian working mothers found that employer support and flexible work arrangements significantly contribute to achieving work-life balance. However, those working in demanding corporate environments or shift-based jobs may struggle to implement strict boundaries between work and home.

According to the 2023 Global Life-Work Balance Index, Malaysia ranks as the second worst country for work-life balance among the 60 nations with the highest gross domestic product. This alarming statistic underscores the pressing need for improved workplace policies that better support employees, particularly working mothers who juggle multiple responsibilities.

A more flexible approach

Work-life integration, in contrast, removes the rigid separation between work and personal life, blending responsibilities into a more fluid routine. Rather than adhering to fixed schedules, this approach allows working mothers to organise their day based on energy levels and immediate priorities. For example, a mother working remotely may schedule meetings in the morning when she feels most productive and shift lighter tasks to the evening after Iftar.

Studies suggest that integration fosters a more sustainable approach, particularly for women managing multiple roles. In Malaysia, where communal and family-oriented lifestyles are deeply ingrained, work-life integration is a practical solution for mothers who rely on support networks to navigate Ramadan while staying productive at work.

As Ramadan begins, Muslim working mothers juggle professional duties, family commitments, and spiritual devotion, navigating between work-life balance and work-life integration. — Unsplash pic

The challenges of both models

Neither approach is without its drawbacks. Work-life balance can feel rigid and unrealistic for those with unpredictable workloads, while work-life integration risks blurring boundaries, leading to burnout. A 2016 study on work-life balance across different cultures found that workplace policies and employer attitudes significantly impact the well-being of working mothers.

A hybrid approach—where flexible work schedules, remote work options, and strong support systems coexist—may offer the best solution. Employers who recognize the added demands of Ramadan and adjust expectations accordingly will see more engaged and productive employees. Recent research highlights that employer support plays a crucial role in ensuring emotional well-being for working mothers.

Finding the middle ground

A hybrid approach combining both work-life balance and integration may be the most practical solution for working mothers in Malaysia. Some strategies may include:

• Flexible work hours: Employers can allow employees to start earlier or finish later to accommodate prayer and fasting schedules.



• Remote work opportunities: Allowing employees to work from home reduces commuting time and enables mothers to manage their responsibilities more effectively.



• Delegation and time management: Working mothers can share household duties and plan their day strategically to align with their energy levels.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day 2025 on April 8, working mothers observing Ramadan deserve recognition for their resilience and adaptability. The ongoing debate between work-life balance and work-life integration highlights the need for workplaces that support women in both professional and personal spheres.

By fostering inclusive workplaces, offering flexible policies, and promoting understanding, Malaysia can set a benchmark for supporting working women—not just during Ramadan, but throughout the year. The conversation must continue beyond a single month, ensuring that women have the resources, rights, and respect they need to thrive in all aspects of their lives.

At the end of the day, we should adopt the most suitable approach that allows us to balance work and family without compromising either, as both are essential responsibilities in our lives.

*The author is an associate professor at the Department of Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected]

