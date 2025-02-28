FEBRUARY 28 — When Pahang Ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah reigned as the 16th Yang Di-Pertuan Agong (January 31, 2019 – January 30, 2024), I wrote at least 3 articles on the king as a monarch.

The first is the king reigns, he does not rule but he may remind.

The second is a reminder of the three rights of a king, absolute or constitutional – that is, the right to be consulted, the right to encourage, the right to warn.

The third is the country must take heed when the king exercises the last right – the right to warn.

The third and last followed the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar voicing his concern over rumours concerning the stability of the government, although six months had passed since the 15th General Election.

“Enough is enough. How long more must the 30 over million people of our country endure this situation?” His Majesty said in a Facebook posting.

Sultan Ibrahim has since succeeded Al-Sultan Abdullah as the 17th Agong.

Yesterday, speaking at the Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat gathering at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque, Al-Sultan Abdullah called for the debate on a royal addendum regarding ex-prime minister Najib Razak’s pardon to cease as the matter is under legal review and should be respected.

His Majesty called for restraint to prevent unnecessary confusion and disputes.

That’s a gag order, if you like. Otherwise, His Majesty was exercising the last right – the right to warn.

What a Ruler His Majesty is!

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.