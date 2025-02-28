KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Pahang Ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has urged all parties to cease debating a royal addendum regarding ex-prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s parson, saying the matter is under legal review and should be respected.

Speaking at the Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat gathering at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque yesterday, he called for restraint to prevent unnecessary confusion and disputes.

“Regarding the addendum decree, this matter falls under the jurisdiction of the responsible and trustworthy parties,” he was quoted as saying by Malaysiakini, stressing the importance of allowing the legal process to take its course.

He urged the public and stakeholders to respect established laws and procedures rather than engage in speculation or debate that could fuel misunderstandings.

“Avoid creating confusion or unnecessary debates,” he stated, adding that responsible governance requires patience and adherence to due process.

The Sultan also emphasized the values of honesty, trust, mutual respect, and openness in resolving issues, calling for unity and cooperation.

In February 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board — chaired by Al-Sultan Abdullah — halved Najib’s sentence from his SRC International trial conviction to six years.

Najib subsequently claimed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had also issued a “royal addendum” for him to serve the remaining sentence under house arrest.

While the existence of the royal addendum has yet to be officially confirmed, Najib’s legal team produced a letter from the comptroller of the Pahang royal household that Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was the 16th Yang diPertuan Agong when he chaired the meeting on Najib’s pardon, had issued such an order.

Earlier this month, Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul rejected attempts to discuss the order in Parliament, saying it was being actively adjudicated.