FEBRUARY 26 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir recently shared that more than half a million SPM graduates from 2020 to 2023 did not pursue tertiary education.

This is quite a shocking revelation which paints a grim picture about the future of the nation.

While I do acknowledge that a tertiary education is not for everyone—financial constraints, personal preferences, and the changing job market all influence this decision – I strongly advocate a tertiary education for most school leavers.

Many people might associate a tertiary education with merely obtaining a degree, but there’s so much more to it than just a scroll. A tertiary education is not just a qualification, it’s an experience.

Some might argue that a degree is not worth the time, money, and effort required if graduates end up working in completely unrelated fields, something that is a common occurrence not just in Malaysia, but around the world.

However, the process of obtaining a degree is just as important as the degree itself. In the years it takes for graduates to complete their studies and obtain their degree, they will also develop skills such as critical thinking, problem solving, interpersonal communication, public speaking, and many others.

These skills are transferable and can be applied by graduates in any industry, even if they end up working in a field different from the one they studied in.

If we only see the value of their education by the alignment of their degree and their career, we would be dismissing the years of hard work and effort graduates put into their studies, and all the skills they obtained and honed along the way.

These skills can of course be developed outside of a university setting, but a tertiary education provides a uniquely structured environment for the development of these skills and personal growth.

A tertiary education gathers thousands of young adults who are learning and growing together.

A file photograph showing students preparing to sit for their SPM examinations in Ipoh, on Feb 2, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Many studies have shown the benefits of collaborative learning, and being surrounded by peers will undoubtedly provide a stimulating environment for the development of various social skills.

Furthermore, universities will include students from various cultural and socioeconomic backgrounds, including a wide range of international students, which will enhance their learning environment.

Students will experience being in charge of their own fate, from course enrolment and exam preparations to meeting assignment deadlines and fulfilling graduation requirements, which are all part of the university experience that will foster a sense of responsibility, discipline, and maturity into graduates.

University life is also abundant with student societies and events, giving them the platform to build leadership and teamwork skills, ensuring they can play well with others upon graduation.

Through a tertiary education, students will also be given numerous opportunities to meet and learn from industry experts through collaborations, internships, and hands-on demonstrations or training that universities provide.

Many universities have partnerships and agreements with industry players who often provide such experiences for students.

A tertiary education is also a great opportunity for students to participate in exchange programmes, conferences, seminars, and various student activities which are great opportunities for them to network with students from other universities, both locally and abroad.

It may not be absolutely necessary to obtain a tertiary education to have a good career, but it will definitely provide a structured foundation for long-term career growth.

School leavers should not see a degree as just a piece of paper they need to land a job. Instead, a tertiary education should be seen as an investment in themselves and their future.

The ultimate goal of a tertiary education may be a degree in a specific field of study, but it is by no means the only thing graduates will obtain by the end of their studies.

It’s like the old saying goes—it’s not the destination, it’s the journey. We should stop looking at a degree as the outcome of a tertiary education. Rather, the graduates themselves are the outcome.

• Dr Jazli Aziz is a Senior Lecturer at the Department of Oral and Craniofacial Sciences, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and General Secretary, Malaysian Society of Oral Microbiologists and Oral Immunologists (MySOMOI). He may be reached at [email protected]