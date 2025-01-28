JANUARY 28 — An impending ceasefire in Gaza offers a fragile ray of hope after months of relentless destruction. However, behind the headlines are three staggering figures, which are so disturbing that they defy belief — over 47,000 Palestinians killed, 1.9 million displaced, and 85,000 metric tonnes of explosives dropped.

These figures, verified by internationally reputable organisations, reveal a reality that is not just about war but about genocide — and the economic devastation that accompanies it.

Over 47,000 Lives Lost: The Economic Impacts of Human Loss

According to the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA), more than 47,000 Palestinians have been killed, among whom are thousands of women and children. These deaths not only devastate families but also erode the economic fabric of Gaza.

Notably, according to a study published in The Lancet, a world-leading general medical journal, indirect deaths in conflicts — caused by factors such as disruption of healthcare, food insecurity, and loss of infrastructure — can range from three to 15 times the number of direct deaths.

Applying a conservative estimate of three indirect deaths for every direct death, the 47,000 reported deaths could mean an additional 141,000 indirect deaths attributable to the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

For context, as of 2024, according to the Department of Statistics Malaysia, the population of Putrajaya stands at about 120,000 people. Imagine the entire Putrajaya wiped out in the span of just 15 months — a harrowing parallel that underscores the magnitude of this tragedy.

The staggering number does not stop at lives lost — it ripples outward, impacting every facet of Gaza’s society. This is particularly evident in the staggering displacement figures.

The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that food aid alone for Gaza’s population requires tens of millions of US dollars each month. — Khalid Kwaik/Unsplash pic

1.9 Million People Displaced: The Cost of Mass Displacement

The scale of displacement in Gaza is unprecedented. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), nearly 90 per cent of Gaza’s population—equivalent to 1.9 million people—have been forcibly displaced.

To put this into perspective, this is approximately equal to the entire population of Kelantan. Imagine an entire state uprooted, with every family stripped of their homes, businesses, and livelihoods.

The economic costs of such mass displacement are immense. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) estimates that food aid alone for Gaza’s population requires tens of millions of US dollars each month.

For example, providing food assistance costs an estimated US$50 million (RM234 million) monthly, while the long-term implications of displacement — such as lost educational opportunities for children — threaten to cripple Gaza’s future workforce.

Unlike other conflict zones where refugees can flee to neighbouring countries, Gaza’s residents are effectively trapped by an “open-air prison” — a term used by Human Rights Watch. The displacement crisis, combined with the blockade, has pushed Gaza’s economy into further collapse.

While displacement uproots families and communities, the sheer scale of destruction caused by explosives ensures that the path to rebuilding will be long and costly.

85,000 Metric Tonnes of Explosives Dropped: The Price of Reconstruction

The destruction in Gaza is unparalleled. Israel has dropped over 85,000 metric tonnes of explosives on Gaza since October 2023, according to B’Tselem, an Israeli human rights organisation.

To understand the scale, this is more than the 70,000 metric tonnes of bombs dropped by the Allies during the entire Pacific campaign in World War II.

The impact of this destruction is staggering. According to UNOCHA, over 66 per cent of Gaza’s infrastructure, including homes, schools, hospitals, and water facilities, has been damaged or destroyed. Meanwhile, according to UNRWA, rebuilding these critical assets is expected to cost over US$50 billion (RM234 billion).

Moreover, the threat from unexploded ordnances (UXOs) lingers. Human Rights Watch highlights that many of the bombs dropped remain unexploded, with failure rates of up to 14 per cent. These UXOs not only pose ongoing risks to civilians, particularly children, but also delay reconstruction efforts.

Why These Numbers Demand Action

These figures are more than statistics — they represent the deliberate destruction of a people and their future. The United Nations has repeatedly called for the lifting of the blockade to allow the entry of humanitarian aid and reconstruction materials. Economists argue that rebuilding Gaza will require not only financial investment but also structural changes, such as reopening trade routes and allowing access to global markets.

If these numbers shock you, let them move you to action. Start by sharing verified information and real stories to raise awareness and combat the spread of misinformation. Amplify the voices of those directly affected, ensuring their experiences are heard. Take meaningful steps by supporting reputable humanitarian organisations working tirelessly on the ground to provide aid and rebuild lives.

Every voice and action count in turning the tide toward justice and rebuilding hope for those affected. The time to act is now — before the economic and human costs of this genocide become irreversible.

* Dr Mohd Zaidi Md Zabri is the Director (Interim), Centre of Excellence for Research and Innovation in Islamic Economics (i-RISE), ISRA Institute, INCEIF University.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.