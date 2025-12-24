KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — In conjunction with the Christmas celebration tomorrow, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all Malaysians to strengthen their resolve to reject hatred and foster empathy, in the interest of mutual harmony.

Anwar, in a Facebook post today said that Malaysia’s strength as a nation lies in its unity in diversity, particularly among its multi-religious and multi-racial communities.

He said that the Madani Government believes that harmony does not occur by chance, but is built through fair policies, equal opportunities and a culture of mutual understanding among the people.

“In a world facing economic uncertainty, humanitarian conflicts and social divisions, Malaysia has chosen the path of unity, dialogue and mutual respect as the foundation for shaping the nation’s future.

“True unity is reflected when every citizen is respected, protected and given the space to contribute to the country’s future,” Anwar said.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to extend his Christmas greetings to Christians, expressing the hope that the celebration would bring peace, harmony and prosperity to the country, and to all Malaysians.

Christmas is celebrated annually on December 25. — Bernama