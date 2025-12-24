KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — A man in his 20s who was detained to assist investigations into the death of his mother and adopted sister in a fire at a rented house in Taman Rathna on December 10 will face charges soon.

Penang police chief Datuk Azizee Ismail said the investigation papers have been completed and submitted to the State Public Prosecutor’s Office (PPN), Harian Metro reported today.

“The investigation was conducted under Section 302 of the Penal Code, and the suspect will face prosecution shortly,” he said today.

Earlier reports stated that the suspect, who is also the son of the victim, was remanded until December 25 to assist investigations.

According to media reports today, Fire and Rescue Department Director-General Datuk Seri Nor Hisham Mohammad said a full report of the investigation will be submitted by the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) to the police soon.

Previously, a woman in her 50s and a five-year-old girl, her adopted daughter, were found dead in the 9.45am fire, while the victim’s son in his 20s was injured after being struck by the kitchen roof.