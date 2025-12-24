PUTRAJAYA, Dec 24 — No official Malaysian Senior Citizen Cards have been issued by the Social Welfare Department (JKM), the department said following the dissemination of false information on social media and WhatsApp.

JKM in a statement today said the information is not true and could mislead the public, especially senior citizens and their family members.

According to the statement, the public is advised to be vigilant and obtain accurate, authentic and up-to-date information through JKM’s official channels, including the department’s portal and social media accounts.

“Among the official channels are the JKM official portal, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X page to ensure that the information received is true and up-to-date,” according to the statement.

JKM also said that any inquiries or referrals regarding services and applications for assistance can be made via Talian Kasih 15999, WhatsApp 019-261 5999 which operates 24 hours or by contacting the nearest District Social Welfare Office.

Meanwhile, JKM appreciates the public’s cooperation in not spreading unverified information to ensure the well-being and welfare of the community continues to be preserved.

Recently, a newspaper clipping titled ‘Apply for Senior Citizens Card Starting January’ went viral, claiming that the card was issued by JKM and must be applied for through the JKM website to enable senior citizens to enjoy various benefits including discounts at several selected locations. — Bernama