JANUARY 16 — Malaysia, once celebrated as a beacon of multicultural harmony, now finds itself in the throes of growing racial and religious intolerance. The unity that bound us together is being tested like never before, as incidents of bigotry, misunderstanding, and divisiveness become disturbingly common.

The recent controversy surrounding the labelling of “ham” on food products serves as a glaring example of how easily our nation is triggered. Instead of being an opportunity to educate and build understanding, it became yet another flashpoint for outrage and division, fuelled by mistrust and ignorance.

This growing fragility stands in stark contrast to the foundation upon which our nation was built. Malaysia is a federation forged by the efforts of people from diverse backgrounds who worked together to build a better future. Malays, Chinese and Indians, alongside indigenous communities and others, built the systems and structures that form the backbone of our country. Their hard work and sacrifices were grounded in a shared belief that this diversity could thrive as the foundation of a unified nation.

Yet today, respect, which was once a cornerstone of our society, is becoming a rarity. Instead of celebrating our differences, many have chosen to exploit them for personal or political gain. Our shared spaces — whether in schools, workplaces, or online platforms — are increasingly marred by suspicion, resentment, and hostility.

Why have we become so fragile? Why do we let small disagreements snowball into national controversies? The “ham” issue is just one example of how quickly we jump to outrage without understanding the full picture. Instead of fostering dialogue, we turn to blame. Instead of seeking solutions, we fan the flames of division.

People buying their groceries at the morning market in Puchong, Oct 16, 2024. — Picture by Choo Choy May

Why do we allow ignorance and fear to overshadow understanding and respect, and how can we expect future generations to embrace diversity if we fail to lead by example? These are questions that demand honest answers, not just from others but from each of us.

The rise of intolerance doesn’t happen in a vacuum. It thrives when good people stay silent, when certain politicians use race and religion as tools for power, and when society fails to push back against hate. We cannot let this rot fester any longer. The stakes are too high.

This is our Malaysia — yours, mine, ours. It is time we take ownership of the problem. We must stand firmly against bigotry in every form, refusing to let hatred divide us. Those who exploit race and religion for personal or political gain must be held accountable without compromise. We must replace divisive rhetoric with meaningful dialogue that brings us closer together.

Our forebears envisioned a Malaysia where everyone had a place — a nation built on unity, respect, and shared aspirations. That vision may feel threatened, but it is not beyond saving. The real question is whether we are ready to fight for it. Will we reject division, overcome hate, and rebuild a society rooted in mutual respect and understanding?

This is our chance to not only preserve their dream but to make it stronger. Together, we can create a Malaysia where empathy and unity are not just values we talk about, but the foundation of a nation we are proud to call home.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.



