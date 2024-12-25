DECEMBER 25 — Have you ever imagined life without glasses or contact lenses? It must be nice to wake up in the morning, take shower, or swim without needing to put on glasses or lenses, yet still being able to see clearly. For many people, Laser-Assisted In Situ Keratomileusis (Lasik) offers this freedom and convenience, but is it the right choice for you?

With the advancements in medical technology over the years, Lasik has proven to become one of the safest and most effective procedures for correcting vision problems like myopia and astigmatism. The surgery is usually completed within minutes and boasts a short recovery period. Most patients are able to recover within a couple of days and are fully healed within weeks.

Beyond convenience, the impact of Lasik on people’s lives is profound. A recent news report highlights the story of a 31-year-old Portuguese woman who struggled with severe myopia and astigmatism since childhood, making her legally blind without corrective lenses. After undergoing an advanced AI-powered Lasik procedure in the UK, her vision improved remarkably, giving her a 20/16 vision which she has never thought possible. This surpasses the eyesight of many individuals with no vision impairments.

Of course, Lasik is not just about technology; it is also about trust in medical experts. Choosing the right ophthalmologist is a key to ensuring a successful outcome. When I decided to undergo Lasik, I placed my faith in a Chief Consultant Ophthalmologist with over 31 years of expertise in refractive and cataract surgery. His clear explanations, patience in addressing every concern, and skilful approach helped me overcome my fears.

The surgery was an eye-opening experience, as I was awake for the whole procedure. My fears were eased by the ophthalmologist’s calming words. “Today is the day your life will change,” he said as I got ready for the procedure. His words reminded me that if I trusted him and did my part by following every instruction, the outcome would be successful.

Before the procedure, patients have to undergo a thorough eye examination to determine their suitability. Factors such as being under the age of 18, having certain medical issues such as autoimmune diseases or diabetes, thin corneas, or chronic dry eyes may make someone ineligible for Lasik.

Patients who are eligible to undergo the refractive eye surgery will need to adhere to several pre- and post-surgery care to ensure the best outcome. Before surgery, using non-preservative artificial tears daily or as instructed by the ophthalmologist can reduce eye dryness. After surgery, it is crucial to avoid eye makeup and swimming for several weeks in order to support healing. These simple steps ensure the corneal flap heals properly and that the surgery’s benefits are fully realised.

While Lasik is not suitable for everyone, there are other options like CLEAR (Corneal Lenticule Extraction for Advanced Refractive correction) and ICL (Implantable Collamer Lens). Hearing real-life stories from family members, friends, colleagues, and those who had successfully gone through the procedure themselves can provide reassurance. Most importantly, it is best to explore the options with your ophthalmologist to ensure you make the best decision for your vision.

Ultimately, as with any medical decision, choosing Lasik requires careful consideration and expert guidance. Before moving forward, take a moment to reflect on your purpose for undergoing refractive eye surgery. Is it for convenience, beauty, or a medical necessity?

Lasik offers more than just vision correction. It is also a transformative journey toward a life of clarity. By confronting your fears and trusting in medical advancements, you can achieve not only an improved vision but also a deeper sense of confidence and freedom.

* The author is a senior lecturer at Faculty of Languages and Linguistics, Universiti Malaya.

