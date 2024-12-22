DECEMBER 22 — Let us now with thankfulness – so goes the opening line of the School Song. It was indeed with thankfulness that more than 50 of us gathered together to mark the 40th anniversary of completing our SPM. For most of us, that didn’t stay on for Form 6, this was when we left school. Never in our wildest dreams would we have imagined that we would still be friends 40 years later.

As a matter of fact, we have actually known each other for 45 years as we all met when we were in Form 1. We journeyed together for 5 years, learning not just academics but also life lessons from our teachers and also the traditions of the school. We learnt how to be Scholars, Gentlemen and Sportsmen – all part of the ethos of the school.

We were a motley bunch of boys that joined Form 1 back in 1980. All from different primary schools and different backgrounds. Different races, different religions, different upbringings.

An undated photograph shows the exterior of the main school building at Victoria Institution in Kuala Lumpur. — Picture from the National Heritage Department

Being in the school taught us that none of that mattered. One particular verse in the school song reads - “Not one race but one in feeling, for a school to each appealing”. That is exactly how we have turned out today – and exactly as it should be, united as Malaysians, without a care for race or creed. 40 years after leaving the school, what still unites us all is the experience we had and the love and pride we share for that grand old dame that sits proudly on Petaling Hill. That grand old dame known as the Victoria Institution.

While we still meet up regularly in smaller, separate groups, the last time we had such a large turnout was when we commemorated our 30 years anniversary 10 years ago. Even then, the turnout was not as large as it was this time. The idea to do this reunion was first mooted at the start of the year but things only began to take fruition in November. An ad hoc organising committee was formed comprising of Chairman Azmi Abdul Rahim and ably assisted by Zulkifly Ismail, Zakaria Rakesh, Amir Othman, Azhan Ali, Zaidi Manaf, Ramlan Ahmad, Roslan Osman, Nazri Said, Iqbal and Misbahuddin. The committee worked quickly to organise this event and decided on a luncheon at the Holiday Inn Express, Jalan Raja Chulan which was held on the 21st December 2024.

The event began with a welcome address from the Master of Ceremonies for the event, Kwek Keng Chye. Then it was the customary singing of the School Song with was performed with great gusto – a testament that it is indeed the School that moulded and shaped us into what we are today. The Organising Committee Chairman then gave a short speech thanking everyone for their attendance and emphasising the importance of friendship and camaraderie, especially in our waning years.. After lunch, there was a video montage of photos from our old school days prepared by Amir that brought back lots of memories and in particular caused a moment of poignant reflection for us remembering those that have passed on. Sadly, there have already been quite a few. Life is indeed short and we recognised the need to cherish every moment we have. As one of the boys said, “The past that we share is probably longer than the future that we have.”

It was very meaningful to catch up with so many old faces, some of which we had not seen for a long time. There was a lot of good cheer as we caught up with each other and reminisced about days gone by. We recalled our teachers and events that happened during our time in school. We recollected Clubs and Societies and Uniformed Groups that we were all a part of. We laughed together at all the mischief and pranks we did and the trouble we got into. We remembered the good times and the tough times we shared. We cracked jokes and poked fun at each other. Yes, it was as if time had not passed at all. I have to say that it was extremely special for 57-year-old men to behave like we were 17-year-old school boys again!

Just like it was when we were in school, no one seemed to care how successful or otherwise you were in life. All that mattered was that we were bonded together by the fact that we were once school mates. We are Victorians because as all Victorians know, Once a Victorian, Always a Victorian!

