DECEMBER 6 — Much has been said about Madani, the Rukunegara, and the National Education Philosophy, especially during the recent Festival of Ideas at PICC. These frameworks are undoubtedly valuable in shaping Malaysia’s moral and ethical compass. However, as we grapple with increasingly erratic weather patterns and the devastating consequences of climate change, we must ask: are these ideals comprehensive enough? Have we overlooked something vital in our principles and way of life, particularly in how we engage with Nature?

Lessons from nature

Nature’s fury — manifested in floods, droughts and other calamities — is a stark reminder of the consequences of neglecting and abusing our environment (depleting our forests, polluting the air, water and soils). While we frequently discuss human-centred values like justice and integrity, we often fail to extend these principles to our relationship with the natural world. This oversight is significant, as our well-being and survival is deeply intertwined with the health of the environment.

The Madani concept emphasises six core values: sustainability, well-being, creativity and innovation, respect, confidence, and compassion. These values provide a framework for holistic living. However, they must be rooted in a deeper understanding of living in harmony with Nature. Without this connection, our pursuit of these ideals may be superficial and unsustainable.

Nature is a master teacher. It demonstrates balance, efficiency, and sufficiency. In observing its cycles and processes, we can learn how to live sustainably. For instance, Nature operates without waste — everything has a purpose, and excess is rare. By adopting this mindset, we can shift from overconsumption to a more balanced, fulfilling way of life.

The benefits of engaging with Nature extend beyond sustainability. Immersing ourselves in natural surroundings nourishes our physical and mental well-being. Research consistently shows that spending time in green spaces reduces stress, enhances creativity, and even alleviates health conditions. Scenic landscapes inspire ideas, foster innovation, and remind us of the profound beauty and order that exist in Nature, beyond human creations.

Living in harmony with Nature also cultivates empathy. By understanding the interdependence of all living things, we naturally develop respect and compassion for flora, fauna, and the ecosystems that sustain life. This respect transcends living species and includes all natural resources, encouraging us to protect and cherish all forms of life and their habitats (soils, water, rocks) in mountains, air, rivers and seas.

When we disregard Nature, the consequences are severe. Calamities like landslides, polluted rivers, and species extinction are not random events — they are the result of human actions. Even if we adhere strictly to the Rukunegara, our efforts will fall short if we fail to honour and respect Nature. The Rukunegara emphasises societal harmony and human dignity, yet it largely overlooks the sanctity of the natural world — a creation that predates humanity and extends beyond our comprehension.

This omission is a significant flaw. Respecting human-made creations without valuing Nature is like admiring a painting while ignoring the canvas it was created on. Nature is the foundation of all life, and our disregard for Nature has led to disastrous consequences that we can no longer ignore.

The missing element in education

The way we educate our society, particularly the younger generation, reflects our disconnection from Nature. Our education system emphasises theoretical knowledge, the use of technology and interactive skills, but often lacking of experiential learning that is especially necessary for appreciating and understanding Nature. While technology has its merits, it cannot replace the profound immersive lessons learned through direct interaction with Nature.

Experiential learning is not merely about observing; it is about sensing, feeling, understanding, and internalising. Walking through a forest, observing the intricate relationships between plants and animals, and feeling the tranquillity of a flowing river can teach values like respect, patience, and interdependence more effectively than any classroom lecture. These speechless lessons stay with us, shaping our perspectives and actions.

However, with the rise of artificial intelligence and digital devices, many young people are losing this natural connection. The dominance of digital screens and virtual interactions has made Nature seem distant, irrelevant, or even inconvenient. This disconnection deprives us of one of the most effective ways to instil values and foster a sense of responsibility toward the environment.

Experiencing Nature

To address this gap, we must reintegrate Nature into our education system and daily lives. This is not about replacing technology but complementing it. Technology can provide tools for analysis and innovation, but Nature offers the inspiration and wisdom that technology cannot replicate.

Imagine a curriculum where students not only learn about sustainability but experience it first-hand through activities like planting trees, studying ecosystems, or simply spending time in green spaces. Such experiences can transform abstract concepts into tangible realities, fostering a generation that values and protects the environment.

Moreover, adults, too, can benefit from reconnecting with Nature. Taking time to preserve and appreciate the trees, forests, mountains, rivers and seas can inspire personal growth, well-being and realising our true self. These natural wonders are timeless sources of knowledge, medicine, and solace. They are our faithful companions, deserving of respect and preservation.

The path forward requires a shift in mindset. We must move beyond seeing Nature as a resource to be exploited, instead recognise it as a partner in our journey toward sustainability. By embracing the lessons of Nature, we complement our technological advancements and create a future that is not only prosperous but also harmonious and enduring.

Let us begin by preserving, observing, experiencing, and learning from the natural world. Only then can we truly understand what it means to live well — not just for ourselves but for all life on this planet.

* The author is an elected Fellow of the Academy of Sciences Malaysia, and a professor of physics at the Faculty of Science, Universiti Malaya.

