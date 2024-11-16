NOVEMBER 16 — Across the globe and on a daily basis, millions of people take to the roads, thinking and trusting that each pedestrian, cyclist, and driver will act responsibly and humanly. But more often than not, our roads regularly become scenes of tragedy, no thanks to distracted and careless driving.

One of the most common but devastating criminal offenses on the road is a hit-and-run accident. Such that a driver deliberately or unintentionally strikes a pedestrian or other vehicle and leaves the scene or speeds away without taking responsibility.

To share a personal story, about four months ago, precisely on July 16, 2024, in broad daylight, at about 3.10pm and not far from where we live, my wife and I crossed the road near an intersection and back to where I parked my car briefly. Suddenly, a vehicle appeared from a corner at a very high speed and knocked her down.

Honestly, it is a moment that I do not like to recall or talk about because it continues to bring tears to my eyes. One second, I was walking beside my other half, and the next, she was lying lifeless due to the reckless act of an unknown road user. I still feel the trauma every time I see a speeding car.

She suffered a major brain injury, along with fractures and internal bleeding. It was heartbreaking, walking into the ICU for about two weeks, to see her under intubation and sedated to save her brain.

As a Muslim, I know Allah loves and does the best for His servant. It was a moment of sober reflection. Alhamdulillah! I was highly hopeful even when she was still lying in the hospital, unconscious for another three weeks, except for intermittent consciousness.

I can’t thank our family members, friends, colleagues, neighbours, and the good citizens of Malaysia enough for their support. Starting from the moment of that tragic accident, two people helped me to carry her to a nearby clinic. The clinic called an ambulance and the hospital did their best. People from far and near were visiting, talking to her, and praying for her recovery even while she was lying in bed, unconscious.

The moral and financial support was overwhelming and invaluable. Our friends at Pertubuhan Minda Progresif (Subang Jaya); the top management, colleagues and friends at Lincoln University College; the Gorgeous Muslimat Group; the Nigerian Muslim Community from the International Islamic University Malaysia; neighbours and friends at different masjids I regularly attend in Kelana Jaya; neighbours and friends at Kelana Puteri Condominium; and many other individuals and groups. Thank you so much to everyone for being there for us during this challenging time. To this day, not a single day goes by without someone asking about my wife’s condition.

Every road user must understand their responsibilities on the road and the critical importance of reporting accidents like this so that justice can be served, and everyone can feel safe and protected.

Though the case is still under police investigation, I’ll be glad if anyone has vital information or a dash cam recording of the incident to bring the culprit to book.

Hit-and-run cases are not just numbers on a police report, they are really traumatic experiences with life-threatening consequences for both the victims and their families.

If the victim is not immediately attended to, there is an increased risk of more severe injury or even death. Not to talk about the emotional pain and financial burden the families will have to live and cope with for the rest of their lives.

Every road user, be it a pedestrian, cyclist, or driver, has a shared responsibility to ensure that others are safe and protected. Drivers especially, should maintain a high level of focus and alertness. Don’t drive when drowsy or drunk, refrain from any distractions like texting, observe all traffic rules, and more importantly, observe the speed limits.

Additionally, drivers should make extra efforts to be mindful of more vulnerable road users especially pedestrians and cyclists who do not have the protective barriers that vehicle provides. Many tragic accidents are preventable before they happen if drivers can stay vigilant.

And when an accident eventually occurs, the drivers should stop and render assistance, as a basic legal and moral duty. Leaving the scene of an accident is a wanton violation of traffic laws as well as a breach of human decency. Timely assistance matters and every second counts in the aftermath of an accident. Choosing to stay and render assistance can make a life-or-death difference.

Road safety is a shared responsibility of all. — Picture by Raymond Manuel

For bystanders, reporting a hit-and-run accident promptly can be crucial not only in holding the offenders accountable but also in bringing justice to the victims. Recalling as many details as possible, such as the colour, model, and, if possible, the license plate of the fleeing car, is essential.

And now that most cars are fitted with dash cams, capturing footage of the incident can be invaluable for police investigations to locate and identify the perpetrator. The responsibility and courage to step forward as a reporter or witness can be a defining factor in serving justice.

Road safety is a shared responsibility of all. Therefore, everyone must act with caution, respect, and serious accountability. Drivers should adhere to traffic rules, stay focused, and render assistance if an accident happens. Road users must be cautious and mindful of errant drivers and report negligent and dangerous behaviours.

The hit-and-run tragedy causes more than immediate physical damage; it violates the social contracts that make our roads safe and navigable. Therefore, we all must act responsibly to keep this shared space safe and hold others accountable when they fail to uphold rational human decency.

*The author is the Deputy Dean of Postgraduate Studies, Faculty of Applied Science at Lincoln University College, Malaysia.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.