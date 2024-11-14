NOVEMBER 14 — After a long day, many of us find ourselves reaching for small comforts—a favorite TV show, a new recipe, or a walk in the park. These moments of relief help us navigate daily stress, providing a mental break that refreshes us for the challenges ahead. This process, known as escapism, allows us to step away from reality for a while, retreating from stress, anxiety, loneliness, or routine responsibilities.

While the idea of escapism isn’t new, it’s seldom discussed as a coping tool. Yet it shapes how we handle life’s challenges in both big and small ways. Psychologists Heatherton and Baumeister (1991) highlighted escapism’s role in helping individuals manage overwhelming situations, underscoring its function as a coping mechanism. Today, contemporary studies reveal both the benefits and potential downsides of escapism, showing us that, like most things, balance is key.

The many faces of escapism

Escapism isn’t one-size-fits-all; it comes in many forms, from positive, enriching experiences to those with unintended consequences. Positive escapism includes activities like reading, sports, baking, or even immersing oneself in nature. Each offers a therapeutic escape that can enhance focus, boost mood, and build self-confidence. For instance, reading transports us into different worlds, while cooking or baking provides a creative outlet that satisfies and soothes. Physical activities like sports or hiking, meanwhile, can stimulate the body and clear the mind.

For many, even listening to music or reciting the Quran can bring a sense of healing and strength. These activities don’t just relieve stress — they create moments of fulfilment and meaning that we carry forward into daily life.

However, escapism also has its risks. Negative forms, such as excessive screen time, compulsive shopping, or substance use, may feel comforting initially but often lead to long-term consequences. While an occasional indulgence is normal, relying on these forms of escapism can result in avoidance, detachment, and emotional stagnation.

Escapism in community life

In rural areas, escapism takes on a unique form, rooted in community and tradition. With limited access to shopping centres or other entertainment venues, rural communities often turn to sports, local arts, and social gatherings like kenduri (feasts) to connect and unwind. Such gatherings foster a sense of belonging and togetherness, which urban life sometimes lacks. Participating in local games, performing arts, or crafts not only creates joyful memories but also builds community bonds that last.

Through these shared activities, local talent emerges, paving the way for budding athletes, artists, and even future leaders who care deeply about their community. Traditional games, crafting, and group activities help nurture a community spirit that’s vital for social cohesion and collective well-being.

Hobbies, like crocheting, can be a form of escapism. — Unsplash pic

Turning hobbies into opportunities

Interestingly, many of these hobbies, from baking to photography, have the potential to evolve into income-generating ventures. In communities across the world, skills honed through hobbies have turned into part-time businesses that offer financial support and creative fulfilment. These activities aren’t just “side hustles”—they enrich the community by showcasing local talent and sharing unique skills.

Supporting such endeavours offers people of all ages a way to express creativity, engage meaningfully with others, and enhance personal resilience. In many ways, these escapes become pathways for growth and community development.

Government’s role in encouraging positive escapism

To sustain these positive outlets, government support is essential. By investing in infrastructure like community sports centres, artistic hubs, and recreational facilities, the government plays a direct role in nurturing healthy forms of escapism. Well-maintained spaces where families and communities can gather for sports, arts, or nature activities promote both physical and mental well-being. They also make these activities accessible to everyone, bridging gaps in opportunity and ensuring that no one is left without a place to unwind.

Accessible recreational areas not only enhance quality of life but also encourage healthy community habits. When governments create and maintain these facilities, they make it easier for individuals and families to incorporate positive escapism into daily life, contributing to a happier, more connected society.

Finding a healthy balance

Escapism is a natural response to life’s stresses, offering both benefits and risks. When approached mindfully, it can relieve stress, fuel creativity, and inspire us to engage with others. Yet, like any tool, escapism requires balance. Excessive reliance on it can lead us to avoid facing the realities we must eventually confront.

By understanding the diverse ways escapism manifests, we can embrace it in ways that enrich our lives. Rather than using escapism to avoid challenges, we can use it to replenish our mental and emotional reserves, making us stronger and more resilient in the face of daily pressures.

Ultimately, healthy escapism, especially when supported by community infrastructure, fosters well-being and connection. When we approach escapism mindfully, it becomes a valuable tool that enriches our lives and strengthens our communities.

*The author is a Senior Lecturer at Uniten Business School (UBS), Universiti Tenaga Nasional (Uniten).

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.