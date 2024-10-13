OCTOBER 13 — In September 2024, we embarked on an unforgettable journey to Mahidol University in Bangkok, Thailand — a trip that would enhance not only our clinical skills but also our approaches to patient care and professional growth.

We were both excited yet uncertain about what lay ahead in our intensive course on ocular prosthesis fabrication. Little did we know, this journey would leave a lasting impact on each of us.

Mahidol University’s Maxillofacial Prosthetic Unit, renowned for its excellence in managing facial defects, provided an ideal environment for us to refine our skills.

From the moment we arrived, we encountered cutting-edge technology, expert instructors, and a sense of camaraderie that made the learning process even more enriching.

Reflecting on the course, we realise it wasn’t just the technical knowledge we gained but the entire experience of immersing ourselves in a field that blends art and science.

Throughout the course, we explored the details of ocular prosthesis creation — from lab procedures to clinical observations.

What stood out most was the meticulous art of iris painting, where every stroke required a careful balance of precision and creativity.

We found ourselves fully engaged in the fine details, knowing that our work would help restore not only appearance but also confidence to our future patients. It was a humbling reminder of the impact we can make through our profession.

As each day passed, the course became more than just a professional development opportunity.

It turned into a personal challenge to push ourselves beyond our comfort zones.

There were moments when we struggled — whether it was mastering a difficult technique or grasping a complex concept — but those moments ultimately fuelled our growth.

The unwavering support of the Mahidol University staff and encouragement from each other were key to overcoming those challenges.

Reflecting on this journey, we are struck by how much we’ve gained — not just in terms of technical expertise but in our understanding of being part of a global community of specialists dedicated to improving the lives of others.

The bonds we formed with the instructors and lab technicians at Mahidol University, as well as with each other, will last well beyond this trip. It has strengthened our resolve to bring the best possible care to our patients back home.

As we return to Universiti Malaya, we are eager to apply the new techniques and insights we’ve gained. Yet, this journey also left us with a profound realisation — that learning never truly ends.

Each experience, whether big or small, shapes us and challenges us to become better in our craft. We left Mahidol University not only with a renewed sense of confidence but also with a shared responsibility to push the boundaries of what is possible in facial prosthetics, much like how Pierre Fauchard, the father of modern dentistry, did in the 18th century.

Fauchard, often celebrated for revolutionising dentistry, exemplified the importance of never stopping innovation.

At a time when dental care was rudimentary, he constantly devised new methods and instruments to improve how we care for teeth.

His groundbreaking work, Le Chirurgien Dentiste, laid the foundation for many of the techniques and tools we still use today.

Like Fauchard, we find ourselves at the crossroads of tradition and innovation, driven by the need to find better solutions for our patients.

His relentless pursuit of progress inspires us as we strive to advance our field — knowing that what we learn and develop today could have lasting effects on patient care for generations to come.

This journey was not just about acquiring new skills but also about reflection — on how we can continuously evolve as professionals and innovators.

Fauchard’s legacy reminds us that true mastery in any field requires both a respect for what has come before and a willingness to explore new frontiers.

Just as he transformed the practice of dentistry through his relentless curiosity and dedication, we too are committed to pushing ourselves further, challenging the status quo, and contributing to the field of maxillofacial prosthetics.

Our hope is to carry forward the lessons learned and inspire others to embrace opportunities for growth and reflection in their own journeys, embodying the pioneering spirit that Pierre Fauchard demonstrated centuries ago.

* Assoc Prof Dr Lim Ghee Seong, Dr Mohd Azmi Abd Razak, and Dr Termizi Bakar are from the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.