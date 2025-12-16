NILAI, Dec 16 — The Royal Malaysian Customs Department seized 638 kilogrammes (kg) of cannabis flowers valued at RM62.5 million following a raid in Seri Kembangan on December 2.

Customs (Enforcement and Compliance) deputy director-general Siti Mang said that during the 3.50pm raid, officers discovered 17 parcel boxes and several aluminium foil packages containing green plant matter suspected to be cannabis flowers at a double-storey terrace house.

She added that officers also seized a motorcycle from the premises, along with weighing equipment and a heat-sealing machine, with the items sent to the Narcotics Branch of the Enforcement Division at the Customs headquarters.

“The house was rented and is suspected to have been used as a packaging site for cannabis flowers, and the syndicate’s modus operandi is to place the drugs in bedsheet boxes to avoid detection by authorities.

“The boxes were labelled as Microfibre Bedsheet, and are believed to have been intended for shipment abroad. This is believed to have been going on since September,” she told a press conference today.

She said no arrests were made because the syndicate members are believed to have fled upon noticing the presence of Customs officers, who are currently tracking down those involved.

“Based on information, the house was rented under the name of a foreign national, but local involvement cannot be ruled out. This is the largest seizure of cannabis flowers recorded this year,” she said, adding that cannabis flowers are more expensive than conventional drugs.

Siti said the drugs were likely intended for the market abroad, with packaging conducted in Malaysia, and the illicit narcotics may have originated from a neighbouring country.

She said the case is being investigated under Section 39B(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and urged the public to provide information by calling the Customs toll-free line at 1-800-88-8855 or by contacting the nearest Customs office, assuring that informants’ identities will remain confidential. — Bernama