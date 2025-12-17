SARATOK, Dec 17 — A multi-agency operation to control the crocodile population along Batang Krian has captured a 15-foot (4.572-metre) male crocodile in Kampung Kupang.

Saratok police chief DSP Mathew Manggie said the operation is being jointly carried out by the Saratok District Police Headquarters, Sarawak Forestry Corporation (SFC), Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), Civil Defence Force (APM), and People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela).

“The operation will run from December 14 to 23 focusing on Kampung Kupang and the upper reaches of Batang Krian to monitor and control crocodile activity for public safety,” he said in a statement.

Mathew said the crocodile was caught around 4pm on Tuesday after residents from a nearby longhouse alerted authorities that one of the baited traps had been dragged away.

“The operation team later detected a crocodile that had taken the bait and managed to secure the animal on land.

“The crocodile was identified as a male saltwater crocodile (Crocodylus porosus) measuring approximately 15 feet in length and weighing between 300kg and 400kg,” he said.

He said the captured crocodile was handed over to a licensed crocodile hunter and properly recorded in accordance with existing procedures.

Mathew shared that on the first day of the operation, monitoring revealed an estimated 178 crocodiles in the designated observation area.

Nine traps were set on the second day.

He pointed out safety is being prioritised throughout the operation, with all personnel using protective equipment and lifejackets during river patrols.

Cooperation between enforcement agencies and the local community is vital in managing human-wildlife conflict, he said.

The authorities have advised residents living along the river to remain vigilant and immediately report any crocodile sightings. — The Borneo Post