GEORGE TOWN, Dec 16 — Spring Airlines will commence daily flights between Shanghai and Penang beginning January 30, 2026, further strengthening air connectivity between China and Malaysia.

Tourism Malaysia deputy chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said the new service will operate between Shanghai Pudong International Airport and Penang International Airport, making Spring Airlines the third carrier on this route after Juneyao Airlines and Shanghai Airlines.

“Spring Airlines will operate flights under numbers 9C7295/7250. The service will commence on January 30, 2026 and operate daily, arriving in Penang at 2.30pm local time and departing back to Shanghai at 3.30pm, using the Airbus A320 aircraft to provide seamless round‑trip connectivity.

“Covering a distance of approximately 3,645 kilometres with a flight time of five hours and 50 minutes, the Shanghai-Penang sector offers travellers greater convenience and accessibility,” he said in a statement today.

Although the initial approval is for a seasonal operation, he said the strong demand is expected to support an extension or the introduction of a permanent service.

Yeoh said the daily service provides Penang with direct connectivity to one of China’s most dynamic cities, reinforcing its position as a key destination for Chinese travellers.

He pointed out that China remains one of Malaysia’s most important source markets, and enhanced connectivity is expected to drive a significant increase in tourist arrivals from Shanghai and beyond.

“The expansion of air links also reflects Malaysia’s commitment to fostering closer ties with China, supporting the growth of both our aviation and tourism sectors,” he added. — Bernama