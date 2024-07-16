JULY 16 — I work in both government and private clinics, encountering people from all walks of life. Time and again, I receive patients with very severe gum conditions who previously held high-ranking positions.

When I ask if they were aware of their gum problems, they often admit they have known for a very long time. When I probe further about why they delayed seeking treatment, their common response is, “I didn’t have time.” Now, in retirement, they finally seek treatment because they have the time to spare.

This concerns me. We often assume people don’t seek treatment because they are unaware of their condition. But what about those who know they have a disease and still choose to ignore it?

To truly reach these individuals, we must show them the long-term effects of gum disease. They need to understand that it’s not just about losing teeth or altering their physical appearance, but also about the financial burden and impact on overall health when chronic illnesses arise.

Many people mistakenly believe the mouth is separate from the rest of the body. If this were true, whatever happens in the mouth would stay there and not affect the rest of the body.

However, this is far from reality. The health of our mouth significantly influences our overall health. In school, we learn that adults have 32 teeth and often assume it’s okay to lose a few. This assumption is incorrect.

The 32 teeth we have are not more than we need; they are the ideal number for proper function. Losing any of them can affect crucial functions such as chewing, speaking, and maintaining the structure of the mouth. Surprisingly, some people still believe losing teeth is a natural part of ageing. In reality, teeth are meant to last a lifetime. With proper care and maintenance, such as regular brushing, flossing, and dental check-ups, it is entirely possible to keep all your teeth healthy throughout your life. The notion that we inevitably lose teeth as we age is a myth that needs to be dispelled. Proper oral hygiene and timely dental care are essential in preserving our teeth and overall health.

Here are the facts about severe gum disease: Most people know gum inflammation causes bleeding, but gum disease usually doesn’t cause pain. This lack of pain often leads to a false sense of security, causing individuals to delay seeking treatment. It can be active or in remission, appearing as intermittent gum bleeding, depending on one’s health.

Blood when brushing teeth is always a red flag, with or without pain. Some people mistakenly believe that bleeding is caused by over-brushing and therefore do not seek help. This myth needs to be corrected: healthy gums should not bleed, even with vigorous brushing. Bleeding gums are a sign of inflammation and potential gum disease, not over-brushing. If you notice blood when you brush, it’s essential to see a dentist promptly.

Ignoring these signs can lead to more severe gum disease and systemic health issues.

Speaking about systemic health issues, studies have shown that work-related stress is linked to the ‘tiga serangkai’ diseases, namely heart disease, diabetes, and high blood pressure.

Occupational stress also increases the risk of severe gum disease. Bleeding gums also contribute to systemic inflammation, exacerbating conditions like diabetes and heart disease.

Chronic stress, unhealthy eating habits, smoking, and an unhealthy lifestyle also contribute to these issues. In short, gum inflammation doesn’t just jeopardise your teeth — it threatens your life.

A recent study on treatment-seeking behaviour among Malaysians revealed that many people self-medicate, seek alternative medicine, or even deny their health issues. For these individuals,



strategies to change behaviour and promote early treatment are crucial.

Remember, illnesses don’t just appear as we age; they accumulate over the years. Therefore, we must prioritise our health: always be on the lookout for its signs, and seek help promptly.

After all, without health, accumulated wealth means little.

* Dr Cheah Chia Wei is a Senior Lecturer and Consultant Periodontist at the Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya.

