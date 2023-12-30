DECEMBER 30 — Including a new toothbrush in the “new year, new beginnings” tradition is like getting fresh school books — a way to highlight oral hygiene’s importance and kick off better dental habits in the new year. Starting with a new toothbrush promotes good dental routines.

Teaching kids good dental habits is crucial for their overall health. The CDC warns that untreated cavities cause pain, infections, and can affect eating, speaking, and learning.

Kids’ teeth are still growing, so taking care of them properly supports healthy development. Regular check-ups catch issues early, ensuring lifelong healthy smiles.

Picking a cute toothbrush for kids can make brushing more fun. Look for ones designed for kids, with colourful designs, soft bristles, and characters they love.

Making toothbrush selection enjoyable encourages good dental habits. Choosing a toothbrush aligned with a child’s interests makes brushing fun and creates a positive attitude toward dental care routines.

So what kind of toothbrush to look out for?

Firstly, prioritise soft bristles that are gentle on your child’s gums and teeth. Go for toothbrushes labelled for their appropriate age range to ensure suitability.

Numerous manual toothbrushes come in vibrant colours, fun shapes, and themed designs that resonate with children. Some even incorporate flashing lights or timers, transforming brushing into a playful activity.

Character-themed brushes featuring beloved figures from cartoons, movies, or books can significantly pique young children’s interest in brushing. Whether it’s a superhero, princess, or cute animal, these themed brushes add an element of excitement to oral care routines.

Size matters — ensure the toothbrush head fits comfortably in your child’s mouth, reaching all areas effectively. Look for toothbrushes with child-friendly, comfortable grips and handles designed for little hands. Ergonomic designs make brushing easier and more enjoyable.

For an interactive experience, consider toothbrushes with built-in music or interactive features, elevating the engagement level for children.

Additionally, explore electric toothbrush options tailored for kids. These often feature favourite cartoon characters and engaging functionalities, while also being more efficient in plaque removal. Look for models with small brush heads suitable for kids, timers, or pressure sensors.

When selecting a toothbrush, consider your child’s preferences and interests to make brushing an exciting and enjoyable part of their daily routine. — Freepik pic

Lastly, a crucial reminder: replace your child’s toothbrush every three to four months or when the bristles start to fray. Worn-out bristles are less effective in cleaning teeth, so regular replacement is essential for optimal oral hygiene.

By following these tips, you can transform the seemingly mundane task of choosing a toothbrush into a delightful and beneficial experience for both you and your child.

When selecting a toothbrush, consider your child’s preferences and interests to make brushing an exciting and enjoyable part of their daily routine. But always remember to supervise young children while they brush their teeth to ensure they are using proper brushing techniques and not swallowing toothpaste.

Thus, starting the new year with a fresh toothbrush not only encourages good oral hygiene practices but also ensures effective cleaning, leading to better overall dental health.

Here’s to more beautiful smiles in the new year!

* Dr Azwatee Abdul Aziz is an Associate Professor at the Department of Restorative Dentistry, Faculty of Dentistry, Universiti Malaya, and may be reached at [email protected].

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.