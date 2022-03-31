In loco parentis ― Hafiz Hassan

MARCH 31 ― In loco parentis is Latin for “in the place of a parent”; “instead of a parent”.

Black’s Law Dictionary defines the term as ‘charged factitiously with a parents’ rights, duties and responsibilities’.

Lord Eldon explained that a person “meaning to put himself in loco parentis” is one “in the situation of the person described as the lawful father of the child”. (Ex parte Pye 18 Ves 140, 154)

He is “a person assuming the parental character, or discharging parental duties” (Sir William Grant, 19 Ves 412),

Simply put, a person in loco parentis means a person taking upon himself the duty of a parent.

Like a teacher and a lecturer ― that is, an educator.

That an educator takes upon himself the duty of a parent is beautifully penned by National Laureate the late Usman Awang as follow:

Dialah ibu dialah bapa juga sahabat

Alur kesetiaan mengalirkan nasihat

Pemimpin yang ditauliahkan segala umat

Seribu tahun katanya menjadi hikmat.

Jika hari ini seorang Perdana Menteri berkuasa

Jika hari ini seorang Raja menaiki takhta

Jika hari ini seorang Presiden sebuah negara

Jika hari ini seorang ulama yang mulia

Jika hari ini seorang peguam menang bicara

Jika hari ini seorang penulis terkemuka

Jika hari ini siapa sahaja menjadi dewasa

Sejarahnya dimulakan oleh seorang guru biasa

Dengan lembut sabarnya mengajar tulis-baca.

Di mana-mana dia berdiri di muka muridnya

Di sebuah sekolah mewah di Ibu Kota

Di bangunan tua sekolah Hulu Terengganu

Dia adalah guru mewakili seribu buku;

Semakin terpencil duduknya di ceruk desa

Semakin bererti tugasnya kepada negara.

Jadilah apa pun pada akhir kehidupanmu, guruku

Budi yang diapungkan di dulangi ilmu

Panggilan keramat “cikgu” kekal terpahat

Menjadi kenangan ke akhir hayat.

A teacher in loco parentis, if he berates his student, he does that for the benefit of the student ― like any parent does.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary, to berate is to criticise someone in an angry manner like in the example:

His mother berated him for making a mess.

When a teacher berates a student, he does that in the discharge of his duty to the student as he stands in loco parentis with the student. ― Reuters file pic

When a teacher berates a student, he does not insult (hina) or scorn (caci) the student.

When a teacher berates a student, he does that in the discharge of his duty to the student as he stands in loco parentis with the student.

If today the student is not a prime minister or a lawyer or a writer, he must be a person who is wiser (siapa sahaja menjadi dewasa).

Then he owes it to every one of his teachers who stands in loco parentis with him ― who could have berated him somewhere, sometime ago.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.