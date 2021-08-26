Let you be the man of the year, PM ― Hafiz Hassan

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

AUGUST 26 ― Rare and possibly historic.

That’s how analysts have described the agreement between federal Opposition Pakatan Harapan (PH) and Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday on shared concerns for Malaysia.

By reason of the agreement, Ismail Sabri is “man of the hour.”

Now, let’s pray that Ismail Sabri is also “man of the year” ― Malaysian of the Year 2021 ― if not “man of the decade.”

Let’s recall briefly how Nelson Mandela was made “Man of the 20th century.” Affectionately known as the Father of South Africa and endearingly called by his clan name Madiba, millions will agree that the former president and Nobel Peace Prize winner deserved the accolade.

When he was released after 27 years in a prison cell ― six of these years were in solitary confinement ― he assumed the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC) party and effectively dismantled the shackles of apartheid for which he was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1993.

A year later on his election as president ― after a long struggle for democracy and arduous peace negotiations after his release from prison in February 1990 ― Mandela’s ANC formed a power-sharing government with its rival: the National Party (NP) and the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP).

Called the Government of National Unity (GNU), it was vital towards overcoming “lingering distrust between the three groups, which had been locked in a violent conflict.”

Mandela appointed political leaders named by their respective parties as deputy presidents and ministers. He appointed his political rival F.W. de Klerk, who was the NP leader and the country’s former president, as one of the deputy presidents.

GNU was described by analysts as “an eclectic, even explosive, mix of personalities, background and styles that will challenge Mr Mandela’s promise to govern consensus”, but Mandela dared to declare it “the moment to bridge the chasms” that had divided the country.

Despite the NP’s withdrawal from the GNU slightly more than two years later, the GNU succeeded in overseeing the creation of a historic new Constitution, restructuring the country’s legal system and public service, and implementing “a raft of social programs aimed at undoing the injustices of apartheid.” (see “Reconciling the Impossible: South Africa’s Government of National Unity”)

Many analysts have reflected on GNU’s success: Mandela’s light-handed leadership style apart from his forgiving and reconciliatory self; de Klerk’s dignity “in the attempt to make it all work and to ride what must have been, in some instances, a really difficult personal situation, being demoted and displaced by Mandela in the eyes of the public”; and IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s veering “away from [being] a militarily oppositional party and [instead] infected by the spirit of the ‘new South Africa.’”

(From left) Mohamad Sabu, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob and Lim Guan Eng at Perdana Putra in Putrajaya, August 25, 2021. — Picture courtesy of PMO

Can’t Malaysia have all of the above in a unity government of its own?

Even though Ismail Sabri has said that his administration will not be a unity government that involves Opposition MPs, the people remain hopeful.

Let’s have a “new Malaysia.” Let you be the man of the year, PM ― if not man of the decade.

