Drop baseless charges against activist Heidy Quah ― Lawyers for Liberty

JULY 29 ― LFL views with grave concern the criminal charge levied against Heidy Quah at the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court yesterday.

We are well acquainted with section 233(1)(a) of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) and the decision to charge with an offence under this provision comes as no surprise; it is one of the infamous provisions that has been used continuously against activists or even members of the public who dare speak out against the government or any of its agencies.

The unusually wide and vague terms used in section 233(1)(a) gives overwhelming and excessive powers to enforcement authorities to decide what is “offensive”. Thus, the law has been wielded even against someone like Heidy who was merely exposing the horrible conditions at immigration detention centres which is a matter of public interest.

Essentially, the government is unconstitutionally and unjustifiably curtailing the fundamental right of freedom expression that is guaranteed under the Federal Constitution.

It is utterly nonsensical that exposures by activists like Heidy could be detrimental to public order or morality warranting criminal prosecutions; when it is corruption and abuse of power by the authorities that are the real diseases that decay our democratic system. Any country that treats whistleblowers as criminals soon loses its moral legitimacy.

Refuge for the Refugees founder Heidy Quah (right) arrives at the Sessions Court in Kuala Lumpur July 27, 2021. — Bernama pic

If the prosecution against Heidy is not withdrawn, then the government has decided that it rather cover-up than admit their mistakes and improve on their shortcomings; they would rather the public live in fear and suppress any public interest issues from being discussed in a public forum.

We hereby remind the government that it has a duty to uphold the Constitution and to protect the rights of every Malaysian citizen to free speech. Even though said freedom is not absolute, the limitations imposed by the Constitution do not curtail expressions of dissatisfaction and criticism against the government or any of its agencies. The government must therefore repeal the draconic provisions such as Section 233(1)(a) of the CMA and withdraw the baseless criminal charge against Heidy immediately.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or organisation and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.