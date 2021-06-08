Petition to PM: Stop operations to nab undocumented migrants, focus on controlling spread of Covid-19 ― Group of 83 organisations and 71 individuals

JUNE 8 ― The press statements by YB Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin, Minister of Home Affairs on May 29, 2021 and June 3, 2021 have created the perception among many that the government has decided to launch a plan to arrest and detain undocumented migrants (or illegal immigrants in government lingo) on a massive scale over a short period of time.
We, from the various organisations that have signed this petition, view the current approach of arresting and detaining undocumented migrants at this time further complicating efforts to fight the pandemic among Malaysians, because:
1. Such operations will intimidate foreign workers, regardless of whether they are documented or undocumented. In fact, such actions would cause them to avoid any government representative and go to hide. Therefore, this will defeat the government's efforts to create herd immunity in Malaysia. Herd immunity requires vaccination for 80 per cent of the Malaysian population, including the migrant community. Failure to reach the vaccination level of 80 per cent of the population will delay the country’s economic recovery and extend the suffering of the people.
2. There is a strong possibility that the arrest and detention of undocumented migrants at this time will result in new clusters of Covid-19 in immigration detention centres. This will increase the spread of Covid-19 among undocumented migrants and will also infect immigration officers, police officers and court staff (who are involved in remand control), as well as their family members. This possibility can and should be avoided.
3. The immigration department does not have the capacity to arrest and repatriate the two to three million undocumented migrants that are in Malaysia. According to Suhakam, estimates as of 1 July 2020 show that immigration detention centres that can only accommodate 12,530 detainees have exceeded their capacity by being filled with as many as 15,163 detainees. Besides that, more than 95% of undocumented migrants are working and contributing to the national economy. In fact, our country’s economic activities also require their services.
Perhaps YB Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin believes that his assertiveness in this matter will help overcome the Covid-19 pandemic. However, YB should remember that every action plan taken must be based on clear, objective and reasonable scientific analysis. Currently, the approach of arresting and detaining undocumented migrants will be detrimental to the government's efforts to control the spread of Covid-19 in our country.
We sincerely hope that YAB will bring this issue to the National Security Council meeting so that a more appropriate and integrated approach can be formulated for handling undocumented migrants when Covid-19 is spreading. At this point of time, we should focus on the goal of controlling the spread of Covid-19 in our country. Other goals are secondary and should be postponed if they conflict with the primary goal that is to control and overcome the spread of Covid-19.
Thank you.
Yours sincerely,
Signed by:
Organisation/Group:
1. People’s Health Forum (Forum Kesihatan Rakyat)
2. Citizens’ Health Initiative
3. Agora Society Malaysia
4. Third World Network
5. Health Equity Initiatives
6. Parti Sosialis Malaysia
7. Aliran
8. All Women’s Action Society (AWAM)
9. Alternatives to Violence Project (AVP Malaysia)
10. ALTSEAN-Burma
11. Angkatan Belia Islam Malaysia (ABIM)
12. Archdiocesan Human Development Commission (AHDC)
13. Asylum Access Malaysia
14. Beyond Borders Malaysia
15. Centre for Independent Journalism (CIJ)
16. Citizens Against Enforced Disappearances (CAGED)
17. Consumers Association of Penang (CAP)
18. Demokrat Kebangsaan
19. Dewan Perhimpunan China Kuala Lumpur dan Selangor (KLSCAH)
20. Dewan Pimpinan Pusat Gabungan Serikat Buruh Indonesia (DPP GSBI)
21. ENGAGE
22. Episcopal Commission for the Pastoral Care of Migrants & Itinerants (ECMI)
23. Family Frontiers
24. Forum Ekonomi Manusiawi
25. Fugee
26. G25 Malaysia
27. GERAK
28. Geutanyoe Foundation
29. Humanity Heroes Foundation
30. IMAN Research
31. In Between Cultura
32. Institute for Leadership and Development Studies
33. International Women's Rights Action Watch Asia Pacific
34. Islamic Renaissance Front
35. Jaringan kampung Orang Asli Semenanjung Malaysia
36. Jaringan Rakyat Tertindas (JERIT)
37. Koalisi Buruh Migran Berdaulat
38. Lembaga Bantuan Hukum Bina Karya Utama (LBH-BKU)
39. Liga Rakyat Demokratik
40. LLG Cultural Development Centre
41. Mahasiswa Amanah Nasional
42. Mahasiswa Keadilan Malaysia
43. Majlis Kebajikan Kanak-kanak Malaysia (MKKM)
44. Malaysia Hindu Sangam
45. Malaysian CARE
46. Malaysian Health Coalition
47. Malaysian Medical Association (MMA)
48. Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (MUDA)
49. Migrant Workers Right to Redress Coalition
50. Monitoring Sustainability of Globalisation
51. Muslim Professionals Forum
52. MyPJ
53. New Student Movement Alliance of Malaysia (NESA)
54. North South Initiative
55. Our Journey
56. PACOS Trust
57. Pemuda Sosialis
58. People Like Us Support Ourselves (PLUsos)
59. Persatuan Kebajikan Anak Anak Miskin Sabah
60. Persatuan Kebajikan Biji Sawi (Mustard Seed Soup Kitchen)
61. Persatuan Kebajikan Komuniti Dan Dialog
62. Persatuan Sahabat Wanita Selangor
63. Pertubuhan IKRAM Malaysia
64. Pertubuhan Jaringan Orang Asli Johor (JPOAJ)
65. PeSAWAH
66. Prison Fellowship Malaysia Sabah
67. Projek Wawasan Rakyat (POWR)
68. Pusat Komas
69. Refuge For The Refugees
70. Sabah Reform Initiative (SARI)
71. Sahabat Alam Malaysia
72. Saya Anak Bangsa Malaysia (SABM)
73. Serikat Buruh Migran Indonesia (SBMI) Nusa Tenggara Timur (NTT)
74. Sisters in Islam
75. Stairway to Hope
76. Student Progressive Front UUM
77. Student Unity Front UKM
78. Suara Rakyat Malaysia (SUARAM)
79. Tenaganita
80. Tindak Malaysia
81. Titular Roman Catholic Archbishop of KL (TRCAKL)
82. Together Against Cancer (TAC)
83. UMANY
Individuals:
1. Abu Mufakhir
2. Ahmad Kamal
3. Ananti Rajasingam
4. Andrew Khoo
5. Anthony David
6. Arief Subhan
7. Arutchelvan
8. Bernice Ho
9. Bin Rites
10. Celine Khoo
11. Charles Bertille
12. Cikgu Mohd Azmi b Abdul Hamid
13. CR Selva
14. Datuk Dr Amar-Singh HSS
15. Datuk M. Ramachelvam
16. Datuk Noor Aziah Mohd Awal
17. Datuk Ambiga Sreenevasan
18. Datuk Dr Anwar Fazal
19. Datuk Dr Toh Kin Woon
20. Dr Alice Nah
21. Dr Ayesah Uy Abubakar
22. Dr Hartini Zainudin
23. Dr Jeyakumar Devaraj
24. Dr Lee Boon Chye
25. Dr Ryan Chua
26. Elain Lockman
27. Elaine Lau
28. Faisal Tehrani
29. Hamidon Ali
30. Hana Maisurah
31. Heidy Quah Gaik Li
32. Hew Kuen Hin
33. Jarud Romadan
34. Jeremy Kwan
35. K. Jeyaraj
36. Kelvin Soimin
37. Lilian Si
38. Lim Siew Kiau
39. Linda Lumayag
40. Loh Jon Ming
41. LY Phang
42. Lynn Tung
43. M.Pusenthi P.Maniam
44. Mahirah Hanis
45. Mary Shanthi Dairiam
46. Mohd Nadzir bin Mohd Nordin
47. Muhammad Sha'ani bin Abdullah
48. Mui Mei Moon
49. Nazihah Muhamad Noor
50. Ng Peng Wah
51. Nik Elin Zurina Bt Nik Abdul Rashid
52. Ooi Vern Hau
53. Peter Pang
54. Prof Shad Saleem Faruki
55. Pua Lay Peng
56. Ronnie Hii
57. Saha Deva A. Arunasalam
58. Salina Hussein
59. Sangeeta choudhury
60. Sivarajan A
61. Sunita Rajakumar
62. Surina Shukri
63. Teng Pooi Kui
64. Teoh Siang Chin
65. Thamboo Devaraj
66. Veronica Anne Retnam
67. Victoria Ng Yiow Kheng
68. Vizla Kumaresan
69. Yap Heng Lung
70. Zahid Alom
71. Zhen Ling Ong
