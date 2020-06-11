Do stricter laws and punishment deter drinking and driving? — Afifah Suhaimi

JUNE 11 — The wave of fatal drunk driving accidents in recent weeks has triggered a series of reactions from many parties especially the citizens, urging the government to enforce stricter laws and stern punishments in efforts to reduce or better eliminate this kind of incident.

It seems like our laws are weak, with punishments that are too lenient which in turn explains why more and more people tend to take this issue lightly and even becoming bold enough to violate the laws.

But do stricter rules really work to stop people from drink and drive?

Research in the United States pointed out that stricter laws and punishments do help in addressing this issue, but it did not significantly reduce the number of fatal drunk driving accidents as it seems like it has only affected a few groups of people.

Rather than only focussing on how to make the law and punishment stricter, the way the law and punishment are enforced is equally more important to effectively reduce the fatal alcohol-related crash.

According to the experts, the two most likely factors that can deter the behaviour of drunk and driving are:

The certainty that the person will be caught and punished; and

The speed between the time they commit the crime and the time of punishment.

Experts believe by adopting the policies that are more likely to result in drunk drivers being caught and convicted is vital to ensure that laws are known, and people abide by them.

In the same token, as mentioned by Associate Professor Dr Noor Azlan Mohd Noor, a sociology and anthropology expert at the International Islamic University of Malaysia (IIUM), the action and enforcement towards drunk driving must be taken immediately.

The professor noted that strict action can be taken to those who disobey the law now, on a case-by-case basis, before the powers finally decide to enact changes to the rule of law governing the matter.

Recently, the police revealed its statistics on drunk driving cases. For the first five months of this year, there were 21 cases with eight deaths.

Compare to last year, the number of drunk driving is 23 cases — these are alarming statistics, as we are only in the middle of 2020, yet the number of cases for this year is almost equal to last year.

Why is it wrong to drink and drive?

Health experts outlined that a small amount of alcohol can lead to harmful situations as it could risk 13 times more accidents compared to those who are not under the influence of alcohol.

Any amount of alcohol in the bloodstream can impact one's driving ability as it slows down the body coordination, reduces the mind's concentration and can negatively impact the vision — so the drivers are unable to make a crucial driving decision.

And in some cases, even though some drivers may not even show the signs of being under the influence, but that does not mean it is any less dangerous.

In fact, the consequence is still the same.

In Malaysia, under the existing law, if you are found to be driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, you may be subject to action under Section 45A (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Under this Act, you could face imprisonment for not more than 12 months or a fine of not more than RM6,000.

While for those charged with drunk driving causing death, Section 44 of the same Act carries the maximum fine of RM20,000 and 10 years' jail if they are found guilty.

Other ways to address this issue

First, the local government should implement a stringent alcohol control policy. The hours of sale of alcohol at outlets, bars and restaurants should be reduced and limited.

For instance, any sales on alcohol drink should be banned before 5 pm and after 11 pm, as a means of reducing excessive alcohol consumption and related harms.

Every restaurant and bar must also ensure that every customer who purchased and consumed the alcohol drink should not be allowed to drive home.

Instead, they are obligatory to book for a sober designated driver or e-hailing service to drive them home.

And if you are having a social plan involving alcohol drinking, consider pre-booking a sober designated driver for your social group.

Remember, refusing to drive a vehicle when you have been drinking is the first and most important defence against being involved in an accident caused by impaired driving.

Do not be stubborn and selfish — the act of treating drunk-driving as a light matter should be stopped!

It does not matter what vehicle you are driving — consuming alcohol and driving is a serious crime. Not only it would endanger your life as the driver, but also it puts other people's life in jeopardy.

* Nurafifah Mohammad Suhaimi is a research assistant at think-tank EMIR Research.

