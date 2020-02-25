Regular vehicle maintenance and daily self-check important — Puspakom

FEBRUARY 25 — We refer to the article titled “Malaysia’s ignored hazard: Trucks with bad tyres” by Alwyn Lau, a columnist of Malay Mail, which was published in the publication’s online portal February 17, 2020.

The writer has suggested that Puspakom Sdn Bhd (Puspakom) make retread tyres illegal in order to reduce accidents that are caused by trucks with bad tyres, and to limit the number of hours drivers are allowed to work.

Puspakom, as vehicle inspection body appointed by the Malaysian government shares the author’s belief in making our roads safer, and we do this through our role in ensuring the roadworthiness of vehicles that ply our road systems.

First, we would like to thank the author for highlighting the importance of road safety.

However, it needs to be clarified that Puspakom does not have the authority to ban the use of retreaded tyres. Any policy decisions such as the one suggested by the author would fall under the ambit of the relevant ministry and its agencies.

Be that as it may, the use of retreaded tyres is a global practice, and there are many developed countries that allow the use of such tyres.

There are strict quality and testing requirements that are imposed on the process of retreading tyres that ensure their durability and safety when used. Manufacturers of retreads must ensure certain criteria are met in the process of retreading of pneumatic rubber tyres, which will lead to the products being certified with the MS 224 certification which is equivalent to the European Commercial Vehicle Tyres Standards (ECE R109)*

Puspakom’s inspection on tyres, including retreads is guided by the relevant rules and standards set by the regulators in ensuring the tyres are safe for use at the point of inspection. Under such rules and standards, only MS 224 certified retread tyres are allowed for use.

Retread tyres that are manufactured according to industry standards are used globally in North America, Europe, Japan, Singapore and the rest of the word and even by the majority of commercial airlines and fleet operators worldwide, and are proven safe and reliable.

Responsible fleet operators should only use legal retread tyres, and avoid tyres that are illegally retreaded. The latter may not conform to the standards of safety prescribed, and will put the vehicle using it and other road users at risk.

In his opinion piece, the writer also highlighted the need to limit the number of hours drivers are allowed to work. Again, Puspakom shares the writer’s belief and agrees that lack of sleep and driver fatigue can contribute to road accidents and call upon commercial vehicle operators to ensure their drivers operate their vehicles in good health and with sufficient rest according to the industry’s guidelines and code of good practices.

We wish to reiterate that Puspakom’s role is to carry out impartial vehicle inspection according to the Road Transport Act 1987 and other related standards, rules and regulations.

However, the author’s piece is a timely reminder to fleet operators and providers of public transport to be responsible in their practices, be it in the use of quality and approved retreads or in ensuring their drivers are given proper rest as recommended by the authorities.

Road safety is everyone’s responsibility and all of us have a role to play in ensuring the safety of all road users.

* Media statement from Puspakom released February 25, 2020.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.