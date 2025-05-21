KUALA LUMPUR, May 21 — It’s only been four months since the Proton e.MAS 7 started rolling out in Malaysia, and Pro-Net has already delivered 2,716 units locally and abroad. That’s roughly one Proton e.MAS 7 sold every hour since January 2025, making it not just a hot seller, but the best-selling EV in Malaysia for four months in a row.

863 Proton e.MAS 7 EVs delivered in April alone

In April alone, 863 units were delivered (for both local and export), giving the e.MAS 7 a 26 per cent market share in the EV space. That’s a massive feat considering how competitive the EV scene in Malaysia especially for the sub-RM150,000 segment.

Commenting on the achievement, Pro-Net CEO Zhang Qiang said, “We are incredibly grateful to all of our customers for their continued confidence in us.”

He added, “To have one unit sold every hour shows how ready Malaysians are to embrace the EV future with the Proton e.MAS 7. Their trust and strong support have driven this success.”

Integrated EV Charging map now covers over 2,500 chargers

Pro-Net is also making EV ownership easier with its integrated EV charging map. This allows owners to locate and activate EV chargers from various Charge Point Operators (CPO) seamlessly from one single app. The integrated Live Charging Map now covers over 2,500 EV chargers across the country, representing over 90 per cent of the nation’s public charging points.

These chargers can be accessed directly via the e.MAS app or through the car’s built-in navigation system.

Among the latest CPOs to join Pro-Net’s EV charging ecosystem is Shell Recharge. To celebrate the roll out, Proton e.MAS 7 owners can enjoy up to 30 per cent discount for Shell Recharge EV chargers from 26th May to 9th June 2025

High-rise dwellers aren’t left out either. Pro-Net has facilitated the installation of more than 1,000 EV chargers in 397 condominiums and apartment buildings. Recently, they have signed a collaboration agreement with Charge+, ChargeSini, RExharge and Charge N Go to expand EV charging accessibility in high-rise residential buildings.

Pro-Net is also identifying new Charge Point Operator (CPO) partners to further improve charging accessibility for e.MAS 7 owners.