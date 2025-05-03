SAN DIEGO, May 3 — Rockstar Games has announced that Grand Theft Auto VI will now launch on May 26, 2026.

The new date comes after months of speculation surrounding the release window for one of the most anticipated video games in history.

In a statement dated yesterday, the developer apologised for the delay and thanked fans for their support and patience.

The company said the decision was made to ensure the final product meets the high expectations of players.

“We hope you understand that we need this extra time to deliver at the level of quality you expect and deserve,” Rockstar said.

The game has not received a full gameplay reveal yet, but a teaser trailer released in December 2023 has already generated hundreds of millions of views.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting updates after a decade-long wait since GTA V’s release in 2013.

Rockstar said it will share more information “soon” but did not give a specific timeline for the next update.