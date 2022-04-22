TNG launches upgraded zero-surcharge reloads Touch ‘n Go card

TNG Group has launched the upgraded Touch ‘n Go Card that provides users the ability to perform card reloads anytime, anywhere from their Touch ‘n Go eWallet app on their mobile devices. — SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, April 22 — Touch ‘n Go (TNG) Group has launched the upgraded Touch ‘n Go Card that provides users the ability to perform card reloads anytime, anywhere from their Touch ‘n Go eWallet app on their mobile devices.

Group chief executive officer Effendy Shahul Hamid said there will be no reload surcharges levied for the use of the service.

“We’re pleased to be able to bring this to market, addressing the most common pain point for users of our cards – reload inconvenience.

“We expect demand for these upgraded cards to be very high. However, given the global chip shortage, we expect demand to exceed supply. So, we will try to get these cards to users as soon as possible,” he said in a statement today.

According to TNG, the upgraded Touch ‘n Go card comes in a fresh look of pastel pink to pastel blue gradient, with higher encryption levels to promote better security.

In addition, each card is also fully registered by virtue of it being tagged to a Touch ‘n Go eWallet account when mobile reloads are performed.

Similar to the current Touch ‘n Go card, the upgraded Touch ‘n Go card can be used for cashless payments as usual across all use-cases including toll highways, public transportation services, and over 700 parking sites in Peninsular Malaysia.

The upgraded card is available for purchase at RM10, the same price as the older version Touch ‘n Go cards and is available for purchase on the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app as well as at selected retail locations nationwide.

Upon receipt of the upgraded Touch ‘n Go card, users will need to link the card to their Touch ‘n Go eWallet.

“Users will just need to hold the card to the back of their near-field communication (NFC)-compatible smartphone for five seconds to activate the new card.

“After completing the linkage, users can then view the card’s balance and perform reloads. The function is currently available for both iOS and Android devices,” said TNG.

TNG added that users can link up to five Touch ‘n Go cards to their Touch ‘n Go eWallet. — Bernama