Galaxy S22 will incorporate recycled fishing nets, reveals Samsung

Samsung will incorporate recycled fishing nets collected at sea in its upcoming Galaxy S22 smartphones. — Picture courtesy of Samsung via ETX Studio

SEOUL, Feb 8 — Among the components of the upcoming Galaxy S22, Samsung has revealed that it will be integrating a new material made from fishing nets collected from the bottom of the sea.

This new range of smartphones is expected to be officially unveiled on Wednesday, February 9.

The South Korean manufacturer will be repurposing discarded fishing nets as part of its latest and eagerly anticipated collection of Galaxy S22 high-end smartphones.

Samsung has developed a new material from plastics directly sourced from the oceans, essentially from discarded fishing nets which have been recycled.

Eventually, Samsung’s goal is to be able to gradually eliminate single-use plastics in the manufacture of its smartphones, notably by developing new, more environmentally friendly materials such as this.

According to Samsung, as many as 640,000 tonnes of fishing nets are discarded and abandoned every year, which therefore offers considerable recycling potential.

For the world’s largest smartphone vendor, this is a first step towards further action to improve the quality of our environment and protect the planet.

While this initiative is a first in the cell phone industry, the use of recycled fishing nets is already underway, on a relatively small scale, in the automotive industry.

Jaguar Land Rover announced that the interiors of its next models will feature elements made of a 100 per cent recycled nylon called Econyl, made essentially from landfill and ocean waste, including fishing nets. — ETX Studio