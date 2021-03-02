Clubhouse confirms the app for Android is coming soon, we just don’t know when exactly

Co-founder Paul Davidson said that Clubhouse for Android is a ‘top feature’ in development right now. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Android users are still left out of the loop when it comes to the invite-only app Clubhouse, as it is now still only available for Apple users.

However, the app’s co-founder Paul Davidson said that Clubhouse for Android is a “top feature” in development right now.

The lack of more information regarding this update is a little unsettling, especially after Clubhouse confirmed that it had plans to expand its app to Android a month ago.

But after an Android developer confirmed that they were hired by Clubhouse on 23 February, it’s seems like a good sign that the company is following through their promise.

Davidson’s announcement was made during a Clubhouse interview with both journalist Andrew Ross Sorkin and Bill Gates.

During the interview, Sorkin brought up the fact that Gates is using an iPhone — to which Gates responded that he does indeed use an Android but he’s “playing around with an iPhone”.

“Some of the Android manufacturers pre-install Microsoft software in a way that makes it easy for me. They’re more flexible about how the software connects up with the operating system.

“So that’s what I ended up getting used to. You know, a lot of my friends have iPhone, so there’s no purity,” said Gates.

Let’s hope it won’t take too long for Clubhouse to become available on Android.

It’s become a worldwide phenomenon, to the point that some people are so starved for its content that a Clubhouse user managed to repost audio feeds from the app — making them available on a third-party website.

The user has since been banned from Clubhouse for “violating their rules”. They have also assured the public that “safeguards” have been introduced to ensure that a similar breach does not happen again.

Since Clubhouse isn’t officially available on Android at the moment, beware of fake versions of the app that may appear on Google Play Store or other 3rd party sources.

There has been reports that there are several apps that go by the name ‘Clubhouse’ — even copying its logo. — SoyaCincau