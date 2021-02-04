Instagram disables ability to share posts to stories in select countries — for now

There has recently been more and more sharing feed post to stories—especially done by influencers or brands trying to get their regular feed posts out there. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 4 — Users in some “select countries” have been sent a notification banner on their Instagram app.

The banner informs users that the platform has disabled the ability to share (and reshare) posts from the feed to stories as part of a test.

instagram users: I wish people stopped sharing so many feed posts to their Stories



instagram: pic.twitter.com/KQkBbVY45v — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) January 29, 2021

“We hear from our community that they want to see fewer posts in Stories. During this test, you won’t be able to add a feed post to your Story,” wrote Instagram on their banner.

There has recently been more and more sharing feed post to stories — especially done by influencers or brands trying to get their regular feed posts out there.

It can sometimes be a slight bummer if you prefer looking at genuine stories from people you follow.

However, The Verge notes that sharing posts to stories is how many artists, businesses, and organisations get in front of users because of Instagram’s algorithm favouring friends and family.

Taking away the ability to reshare means that these accounts would need to find a new way to get their posts seen.

In Malaysia, I’m still able to post feed posts in my stories. But there’s no telling yet if Instagram will introduce the feature globally.

For now, I’m going to utilise the feature to help promote posts I’ve enjoyed.

Getting rid of the feature would also mean that things like Instagram Guides won’t be able to be shared on our stories. Instagram Guides — like from the profiles of MIASA Malaysia and Naluri — help bring awareness to mental health in the country. — SoyaCincau