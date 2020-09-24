Nintendo teases 'Animal Crossing: New Horizons' Halloween update

Nintendo teased the release of a new update for autumn and Halloween — but they’re currently still tight-lipped about what the update involves. — Picture courtesy of Nintendo via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 24 — Fans of Animal Crossing: New Horizons would know that Nintendo would release fun and creative updates based on the season or holiday.

So, it wouldn’t come as a massive shock that they’re going to release a new update for autumn and Halloween — but they’re currently still tight-lipped about what the update involves.

The Nintendo Canada website posted an announcement teasing free updates of popular Nintendo games like the already announced two-player update of the Untitled Goose Game.

The post also added a small blurb about Animal Crossing’s Halloween-themed autumn update.

“It’s time to celebrate the autumn season in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game — which means there’s another free update around the corner.

Be prepared for seasonal in-game events and activities, plus some spook-tacular tricks and treats!” wrote Nintendo Canada.

Spook-tacular tricks and treats’ is an obvious reference to a Halloween event. But this is also likely the time when they will introduce Jack in New Horizons — a character that has been in the older versions of Animal Crossing previously.

In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, Jack will reward players with a creepy object when they give him candy.

If they don’t give him candy, he pulls a trick on them — like taking their items, and giving them stitched clothing.

Other Halloween-themed updated for the autumn season can include candy crafting materials to collect and craft, as well as spooky-themed games.

Though we still don’t know any more information about the new update other than it being “around the corner”, we’ll just have to wait and see.

The last big update was a Summer-themed update, which included letting players swim in the sea and an August fireworks update.

Nintendo also introduced the Dream Suite — where players can upload their islands to the internet for other people to visit at any time in a dream-like state.

However, dream islands would get taken down if they show signs of cheating or hacking. — SoyaCincau