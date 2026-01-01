JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 1 — Universiti Teknologi Malaysia (UTM) has developed a miniature baggage scanner technology capable of accurately examining and analysing the internal structure and quality of durians without damaging the fruit.

Its vice-chancellor, Prof. Dr Mohd Shafry Mohd Rahim, said this imaging-based innovation, developed through research led by UTM in collaboration with industry partner, Billion Prima Sdn Bhd, is aimed at reducing the risk of low-quality durians being rejected after export, particularly to China.

He added that the product, now in its final stages for commercialisation, will be presented to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security for official recognition for use in exporting the agricultural product.

“There are certain standards that must be met when exporting durians to China, and sometimes the fruit is rejected because it does not meet the required specifications.

“With this technology, we can ensure that these standards are met and facilitate the export process,” he told a press conference after its launch at UTM here today.

He also said that the technology was adapted from airport security scanning systems and has the potential to open new opportunities in agricultural research, quality assurance, and agrotechnology innovation in the country.

“While this scanner was originally designed for baggage inspection, it can be modified to inspect agricultural products without cutting or damaging the fruit,” he said.

The scanner uses carbon nanotube (CNT)-based X-ray technology, enabling rapid imaging from various angles.

Compared to conventional medical CT scanners, this system is smaller, more stable, and suitable for laboratory experiments.

“Durians are scanned using two levels of X-ray energy, low and high, to enhance the clarity of the internal structure,” he added.

This approach allows a clearer distinction between the durian’s flesh, seed count, and air pockets, with each scan producing a complete 3D image in approximately 30 seconds, including the imaging and reconstruction process.

Mohd Shafry further added that ongoing research will enable the scanner to identify the specific variety of durian being scanned.

Meanwhile, durian grower Abd Hadi Ahmad Sani, from Dusun Durian Landak, said the technology helps prevent losses, including export costs, and boosts the confidence of growers aiming to enter international markets.

"With this technology, we can know in advance whether our durians are damaged or of good quality, ensuring they are not rejected after export," said Abd Hadi who runs a durian farm for agro-tourism in Pontian.