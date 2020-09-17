1.14b connected devices worldwide being used to watch Netflix, other video streaming platforms

Over one billion devices currently allow viewers to watch Netflix or Amazon Prime one their TV set. — Morning Brew/Unsplash pic via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 17 — Over 1.1 billion connected devices for watching the content of video streaming platforms are in circulation worldwide. Strategy Analytics's latest report counts 1.14 billion connected devices (TVs, set-top boxes...). Samsung is the market leader with its wide range of new generation TV sets.

The “TV Streaming Platforms” report reveals that the South Korean giant dominates the sector, in every category of device, with 14 per cent market share, mainly thanks to its TVs.

Sony is second in terms of market share with 12 per cent. LG comes third with 8 per cent, while Hisense and TCL each count 5 per cent. — AFP-Relaxnews