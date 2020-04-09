You can now lock your Netflix profile with a PIN

Now, each individual user can set a four-digit PIN code specific to their profile, in addition to the password you need when you first log in. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 ― Netflix is upping their security options by letting you set a PIN specific to your profile. With the PIN option, you’re able to keep your roommates and others from leeching off from you, but the feature is meant to improve parental controls.

“Choice and control have always been important for our members, especially parents. We hope that these additional controls will help parents make the right choices for their families,” says Netflix in their press release.

As a lot of you might know, your Netflix account is protected by a password, but within your Netflix account are different profiles for each user.

But now, each individual user can set a four-digit PIN code specific to their profile, in addition to the password you need when you first log in. Which means that if any of my brothers set up a PIN for their profile, I can’t get in their profile even if i have the log in password.

To set the PIN, log into Netflix through a web browser and click on your own profile, and then access your account details in the upper-right corner.

Click “Account” then look for the “Profile and Parental Controls” section.

Click on your own profile and you should be able to see the “Profile Lock” option, click on on it and you can set up your own PIN. Once you’ve set it, neither kids nor roommates will be able to access your profile.

You’ll also have a “lock” icon under your profile.

Previously, you can already set the maturity levels for your kids’ accounts, as well as enable a PIN to restrict your kids from accessing content based on maturity through the Parental Controls option.

Besides the individual PIN you can set on your own profiles, you can now use these features:

― Remove individual series or films by title. When this filter is used, the blocked title(s) won’t show up anywhere in that profile.

― Review each profile’s setting using the “Profile and Parental Controls” hub within account settings.

― See what your kids have been watching within the profile you created for them.

― Turn off autoplay in kids profiles.

As well as these new features help with parenting, the PIN addition to each profile can make a big difference if you have roommates who have access to the TV and keep using your Netflix account without your permission. You can even keen your viewing history private, since they can’t access your profile anymore. ― SoyaCincau