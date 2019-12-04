And the world's best smartphone cameras of 2019 are...

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition obtained the best scores this year. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Dec 4 — A leading global authority on optical measurement, DxOMark Image Labs has unveiled its ranking of the best smartphone cameras in 2019. Huawei, Xiaomi, Samsung and Apple are the major winners.

The Huawei Mate 30 Pro and the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition obtained the best scores this year. The testers at DxOMark drew attention to the quality of exposure and the richness of color of pictures taken with the Mate 30 Pro, even when shooting in low light conditions. For its part, the Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition benefits from an excellent white balance and exceptional color rendering.

For selfies, that is to say for front cameras, models by Samsung lead the field.

Finally, when it comes to video recording, the iPhone 11 Pro Max stands out, especially for its capacity to record HDR sequences, which allow for a wider dynamic color range as well as better highlight and shadow details.

The top 5 smartphone cameras (score)

1. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, 121

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, 121

3. Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max, 117

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 117

5. Huawei P30 Pro, 116

Samsung Galaxy S10, 116

The top 5 best smartphones for selfies (score)

1. Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 99

2. Asus ZenFone 6, 98

3. Samsung Galaxy S10, 97

4. Samsung Galaxy S10+, 96

5. Huawei Mate 30 Pro, 93

The top 5 best smartphones for videos (score)

1. iPhone 11 Pro Max, 102

Xiaomi Mi CC9 Pro Premium Edition, 102

3. Google Pixel 4, 101

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+, 101

5. Samsung Galaxy S10, 100 — AFP-Relaxnews