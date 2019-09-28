Huawei Mate 30 is launching in Malaysia next week

There is unlikely to be a big launch event for the Huawei Mate 30 in Malaysia. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 — The Huawei Mate 30 series is coming to Malaysia very soon. The latest flagship smartphones will be announced at Huawei Malaysia’s Ecosystem Conference 2019 on Thursday, the 3rd October 2019.

The conference will focus on Huawei Mobile Services and what it has to offer for Malaysian developers. According to Huawei, the official Malaysian pricing for the Mate 30 series as well as its exclusive ownership program will be announced at the event.

Low-key launch

Unlike the other Huawei flagship devices that precede this one, it looks like Huawei Mate 30 series will have a unceremonious low-key introduction to the Malaysian market. Where typically a Huawei flagship launch in Malaysia is a grand affair, the Mate 30 launch is slotted in amongst conversations about app development and a presentation about Huawei Mobile Services.

In the event that’s scheduled to run from 9am to 2pm, only 20 minutes is allocated for the Mate 30 series.

A reality without Google Services

In the invite for the event, Huawei said it “is always committed to move together and provide avenues for an all-scenario ecosystem development”. The statement anticipates a reality in which it may have to launch its latest flagship device without the full suite of Google Services — services like Google Drive, Google Photos, Google keyboard, Gmail and more — that many take for granted but are crucial for the complete Android experience.

Instead of the Mate 30, at the event, Huawei will be focusing on educating Malaysian’s about its own app ecosystem and services. It is an unfamiliar ecosystem and one that raises a lot of questions about privacy and security, questions that will certainly be on the minds of many Malaysians who are considering to purchase the Mate 30. — SoyaCincau