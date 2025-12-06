NAGOYA, Dec 6 — A research group at a Japanese university has developed a portable device for the safe storage, collection, transport and disposal of lithium-ion batteries, as fires linked to such batteries have been increasing in the country, Kyodo News Agency reported.

The team led by Norikazu Ishigaki, an assistant professor at Nagoya University, aims to commercialise the box-shaped “portable fire extinguisher” by April in collaboration with related companies.

The device contains ammonium phosphate, the same chemical widely used in conventional fire extinguishers. If a lithium-ion battery ignites inside it, the fire is contained within the device, preventing heat from escaping and the flames from spreading.

The development comes as cases of portable power banks catching fire in public places have surged in recent years, raising safety concerns and calls for countermeasures.

Lithium-ion batteries, typically used in mobile power banks and portable energy stations, can ignite if they overheat due to impacts, exposure to direct sunlight or heat generated during charging.

Although such batteries are supposed to be collected in accordance with local government rules, many are improperly discarded as trash, with numerous reported cases of batteries catching fire in waste collection vehicles or at disposal sites.

The team has confirmed the device’s effectiveness through experiments with fire authorities, local governments and transport companies, in preparation for its sale.

Ishigaki, a researcher in materials design engineering, said, “It is important to establish a safe method for storing and disposing of lithium-ion batteries,” noting that not all consumers properly discard them. — Bernama-Kyodo