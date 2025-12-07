KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A security guard’s small act of kindness in Bukit Bintang is warming heards on the internet, after he helped a motorcyclist struggling to pay for the hotel parking.

The motorcyclist Roslan Rusly took to Facebook to share his account of the hard-luck moment that turned golden yesterday.

He narrated that he was attending an event at a hotel in the area and found himself short of cash for the RM5 parking fee.

As he fumbled through his wallet, the guard unexpectedly handed him a single ringgit note.

“I said at first no, but he told me it’s okay… just one ringgit,” Roslan recalled.

He later asked the guard for a selfie to capture the moment, which appeared to surprise the latter as he replied: “I’ve worked here a long time, no one ever wants a selfie”.

The RM1 note that went into the Bukit Bintang hotel parking machine. — Picture from Facebook/Roslan Rusly

Roslan said he was very grateful to the unnamed hotel guard, and told him so.

“You are kind, you help people… thank you.”

The story has since resonated online as a reminder that small gestures can make a big difference.