KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — A security guard’s small act of kindness in Bukit Bintang is warming heards on the internet, after he helped a motorcyclist struggling to pay for the hotel parking.
The motorcyclist Roslan Rusly took to Facebook to share his account of the hard-luck moment that turned golden yesterday.
He narrated that he was attending an event at a hotel in the area and found himself short of cash for the RM5 parking fee.
As he fumbled through his wallet, the guard unexpectedly handed him a single ringgit note.
“I said at first no, but he told me it’s okay… just one ringgit,” Roslan recalled.
He later asked the guard for a selfie to capture the moment, which appeared to surprise the latter as he replied: “I’ve worked here a long time, no one ever wants a selfie”.
Roslan said he was very grateful to the unnamed hotel guard, and told him so.
“You are kind, you help people… thank you.”
The story has since resonated online as a reminder that small gestures can make a big difference.