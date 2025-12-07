KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim reportedly said today that he has a list in hand for the planned Cabinet reshuffle, though talks with unity government party leaders have yet to begin.

According to New Straits Times, he described the exercise as a “minor” adjustment to fill vacant posts rather than a broad reorganisation of the administration.

"Yes, I have a list. I am considering it carefully. I do not want to rush, and I need time to reflect after hearing various views. I have not yet discussed it with all party leaders,” he was quoted as saying after the launch of his book, Rethinking Ourselves.

“The final decision remains my prerogative, and I appreciate that they understand and respect that," he reportedly added.

He added that he had not spoken to any other party leaders about the matter, including DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke and Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Yesterday, Loke had said yesterday that DAP had yet to be consulted, though he acknowledged that cabinet composition is the prime minister’s prerogative.

Four ministerial posts are currently vacant.

In May, Datuk Seri Rafizi Ramli and Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad resigned as Economy Minister and Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Minister respectively.

Ewon Benedick stepped down as Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister last month.

The Investment, Trade and Industry portfolio then became vacant last week following the end of Tengku Zafrul’s senatorship.