KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The national women’s badminton squad confirmed at least one medal at the Thailand SEA Games after advancing to the semi-finals of the team event by defeating Vietnam 3-1 today.

Malaysia started the action on the wrong footing when the first singles K Letshanaa lost to Vietnamese player, Nguyen Thuy Linh, 21-15, 10-21, 21-23.

However, the women’s squad fought back to level the score through Wong Lin Ching who defeated Vu Thi Trang, 21-14, 20-22, 21-14.

The winning momentum then continued in the third match through the national women’s doubles pair of Pearly Tan-M Thinaah who defeated Pham Thi Dieu Ly-Pham Thi Khanh 21-12, 21-8 for Malaysia to take a 2-1 lead.

The country’s third singles player, Siti Zulaikha Azmi, ensured Malaysia’s winning point when she defeated Bic Phuong Bu 21-19, 21-19.

For the record, the last time Malaysia won a medal in the women’s team event was in the 2019 edition in Manila where they shared bronze with Singapore.

The national women’s team’s best achievement at the biennial games was in 2009 when they were crowned champions. — Bernama