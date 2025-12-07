KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Police personnel stationed at the Kuala Lumpur Court Complex will be placed on a rotational basis as part of measures to curb alleged touting activities involving lawyers and other individuals.

The Office of the Chief Registrar of the Federal Court, in a letter to the media, said the decision was made during a discussion with the Kuala Lumpur Court Branch Police last Oct 8, which agreed to assign police personnel to every court within the complex.

“This rotation exercise will be carried out every few months to minimise the risk of abuse of power,” it said.

The move follows a complaint received on Sept 22 alleging the presence of touting activities involving lawyers and certain individuals in the court complex.

According to the letter, stricter controls will be implemented in the court lock-up area.

Public access will be tightened, and only lawyers and those from the National Legal Aid Foundation (YBGK) will be allowed to meet their clients outside the lock-up, subject to current conditions and suitability.

Surveillance and monitoring will also be conducted periodically by the Kuala Lumpur Court supervisor to ensure that court staff are not involved in such activities.

“If any party has a specific complaint involving court staff, please forward the matter to the Kuala Lumpur Court for appropriate action.

“We thank you for bringing this issue to our attention. We take the concerns raised in the letter seriously, and appropriate steps will be taken from time to time to address the problem,” it said. — Bernama