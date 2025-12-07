KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a continuous rain warning at the alert level for several areas in Johor and Sarawak until tomorrow.

MetMalaysia director-general Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip said in a statement today that continuous rain is expected in Johor, involving the districts of Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru.

In Sarawak, the affected districts are Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman (Sri Aman), Betong, Sarikei (Pakan, Sarikei and Meradong) and Sibu (Sibu and Selangau).

Meanwhile, several other districts in the state – Mukah, Bintulu and Miri (Subis, Beluru, Miri and Marudi) – are expected to experience continuous rain at the alert level until Dec 9.

The public may obtain the latest weather information via MetMalaysia’s official website, the myCuaca application or the department’s social media platforms, or by contacting the hotline at 1-300-22-1638 for any enquiries. — Bernama