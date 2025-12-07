BALIK PULAU, Dec 7 — Police arrested an elderly man and seized 30 bitcoin mining machines in a raid on several premises around Jalan Air Putih, here yesterday that were operating through illegal electrical connections.

Southwest district police chief ACP Anuwal Ab Wahab said police and a Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) team conducted an inspection in the area at 10.01 last night before finding that it was equipped with bitcoin mining machines.

“The results of the TNB review found that the estimated loss due to the electricity theft case at the premises was RM22,744 and the police arrested a 60-year-old local man and seized 30 bitcoin mining machines and a TP-Link modem unit.

“The case is being investigated under Section 37(1) of the Electricity Supply Act 1990 and Section 427 of the Penal Code and the police are conducting a thorough investigation including tracking down the suspects involved in the case,” he said in a statement today.

He urged the public to channel information or report any suspicious activities, especially involving electricity theft, to help prevent losses and ensure community safety. — Bernama