BANGKOK, Dec 7 — Malaysia powered into the semi-finals of the 2025 SEA Games men’s team badminton event after beating the Philippines 3-0 in their quarter-final clash at Gymnasium 4, Thammasat University Rangsit Campus, Pathum Thani here, today.

National men’s singles shuttler and world number 29 Leong Jun Hao delivering the opening point by defeating Jewel Angelo Albo 21-17, 21-18 in 44 minutes, while scratch pair Man Wei Chong-Soh Wooi Yik took 26 minutes to deliver the second point with a 21-10, 21-12 win over Solomon Jr Padiz-Julius Villabrille.

Malaysia’s second men’s singles player Justin Hoh then secured the team’s place in the last four as he edged Clarence Villaflor 21-18, 21-19, to set up the showdown against hosts Thailand, who beat Myanmar 3-0.

National singles coaching director Kenneth Jonassen described the team’s win as a solid all-round performance and was pleased to see the players execute their roles effectively, while national doubles coaching director Rexy Mainaky praised the players but warned that they would need to increase their intensity against their rivals tomorrow.

“Players must give all their energy against the host tomorrow,” he told Bernama.

Malaysia has secured at least a bronze medal in this event with today’s win.

Earlier, the national women’s team also booked their place in the semi-finals for the first time since the 2019 edition after staging a comeback to defeat Vietnam 3-1.

The 2025 SEA Games, held across two provinces, Bangkok and Chonburi, will officially open on Dec 9 and end on Dec 20. — Bernama